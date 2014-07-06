Preview: Mariners at White Sox

The Seattle Mariners put a stop to their recent woes in Chicago with a rare victory against the White Sox in their last time out. The Mariners look to pull off another uncommon feat on Sunday when they attempt to win their first series in the Windy City since 2007 when they meet the White Sox in the rubber match of a three-game set. Seattle improved 14-5 over its last 19 contests with Saturday’s 14-inning win, giving the Mariners only their fourth victory in Chicago in their last 21 tries.

Seattle has won seven of its last eight on the road entering the series finale against the White Sox, who are 28-8 over their last 36 meetings overall against the Mariners. The White Sox have received excellent performances from their starting pitchers through two games of this series as Chris Sale permitted one run and struck out 12 during a six-hitter in the opener before Jose Quintana fanned 10 more over 7 2/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision. Chicago, which has won five of eight, will close out its first-half home schedule on Sunday before departing for Boston and Cleveland.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (1-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (2-6, 5.33)

Walker was solid in his season debut on Monday, improving to 2-0 in four career starts after allowing three runs on five hits while striking out six over six innings in a 10-4 victory over the Houston Astros. The Mariners’ top prospect was supposed to crack the team’s rotation out of spring training, but dealt with a number of shoulder issues since joining camp in February. Walker, who went 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA in eight minor-league starts before his promotion, will square off against the White Sox for the first time.

After tossing four no-hit innings, Noesi fell apart in the fifth during an 8-4 setback against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who began the season with Seattle before he was dealt to the Texas Rangers on April 12, surrendered three hits and a career-high seven walks over five frames and matched another career high with seven strikeouts. Noesi will draw his first career start versus the Mariners after posting a 2.35 ERA in four relief appearances against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox rookie 1B Jose Abreu (74 games) needs three homers over his next four contests to become the fastest player in major-league history to reach 30 career homers (Rudy York).

2. Seattle is a major league-best 20-10 in day games, winning 13 of its last 14 such contests.

3. Chicago DH Paul Konerko needs one home run to move into a tie with Jason Giambi (440) for 41st place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, White Sox 3