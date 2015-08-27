Preview: Mariners at White Sox

The Seattle Mariners have only seen two players win the American League MVP in their 38-plus years and probably aren’t going to add to that total considering they are headed for their fifth losing season in six years, but Nelson Cruz is making himself a case anyway. Cruz looks to reach the 40-homer mark for the second time in as many years on Thursday when his Mariners visit the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a four-game series.

Cruz belted his major-league best 39th homer in Wednesday’s series-clinching home victory over Oakland, tying Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr.’s club record (12; 1997) for the most home runs in August. The four-time All-Star also extended his on-base streak to a career-high 36 consecutive games – the longest streak in the AL this season – by going 3-for-4 in the series finale to lifting his average to .321, a mark that ranks second in the AL. Cruz’s hot bat wasn’t enough for the Mariners last weekend as Chicago took two of three in Seattle to continue its domination in this series since 2010. The White Sox and Mariners have split the previous ten meetings, but Chicago is 32-12 against Seattle over the last five-plus seasons, including 18-4 at home.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Roenis Elias (4-6, 4.22 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (5-5, 4.22)

After tossing a scoreless frame in relief on Monday versus Oakland, Elias will make his first start since July 2. The 27-year-old Cuban surprisingly found his way back into the big leagues despite going 4-2 with a 7.34 ERA in 12 turns at Triple-A Tacoma after he was sent down to the minors in early July. Elias split a pair of starts against the White Sox as a rookie, but was tagged for five runs in as many frames in a loss during his only career outing at U.S. Cellular Field last season.

Rodon turned in his third straight quality start on Saturday at Seattle, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and four walks over seven innings. The 22-year-old North Carolina State product is tied for sixth in the majors with 58 walks, but is 1-1 with a 1.23 ERA over his last three turns. Rodon, who is 4-3 with a 5.22 ERA at home this season and has never faced Seattle, will pitch at U.S. Cellular Field for the first time since fanning a career-high 11 over seven scoreless innings in a win over the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 11.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago (48) and Seattle (46) rank first and second, respectively, in the AL in one-run contests.

2. White Sox rookie CF Trayce Thompson, who did not play in Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to Boston, is batting .522 over his first 11 major-league games.

3. Mariners rookie SS Ketel Marte went 8-for-14 with four extra-base hits in the Oakland series.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Mariners 3