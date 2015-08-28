Preview: Mariners at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox look to knock off Seattle for the fourth time in eight days when they host the Mariners in Friday’s second contest of a four-game set. Chicago scored 23 runs while taking two of three in Seattle last weekend and posted a 4-2 victory in Thursday’s series opener.

White Sox rookie outfielder Trayce Thompson had two doubles and one RBI on Thursday and is 7-for-11 with a homer, triple, three doubles and five RBIs over his past three appearances. The younger brother of NBA All-Star Klay Thompson is batting .519 and slugging .963 in 27 major-league at-bats. Seattle has lost eight of 13 games and held slumping third baseman Kyle Seager (.194 in August) out of the starting lineup before he grounded out as a pinch hitter to end Thursday’s game. Right fielder Nelson Cruz has been spectacular and has reached base in 37 consecutive games after going 1-for-4.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (9-7, 4.73 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (6-11, 4.90)

Walker defeated Chicago in his last turn despite giving up five runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He is 2-0 over his last seven outings and has allowed three or fewer earned runs five times during the stretch. Walker is 6-4 with a 4.99 ERA in 14 road starts.

Danks lost while opposing Walker on Sunday as he was torched for seven runs and eight hits in five innings. He has lost three consecutive decisions and has a 5.33 ERA over his last four turns. Danks is 7-7 with a 3.71 ERA in 15 career starts against Seattle and has struggled against center fielder Austin Jackson (.442 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 52 at-bats).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners LF Franklin Gutierrez hit a two-run homer in the opener and is 6-for-14 with two homers and eight RBIs over his past four games.

2. Chicago CF Adam Eaton scored three runs and reached base four times on three hits and a hit by pitch in the opener.

3. Seattle dealt RHP Fernando Rodney to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash considerations.

PREDICTION: White Sox 9, Mariners 6