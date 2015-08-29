Preview: Mariners at White Sox

Jeff Samardzija aims to halt a five-start losing streak on Saturday, when he and the Chicago White Sox host the Seattle Mariners in the third contest of their four-game series. Samardzija has posted a 9.00 ERA during the skid while surrendering 39 hits in 28 innings.

The teams split the first two games of the series, with Seattle posting a 2-0 victory on Friday after firing general manager Jack Zduriencik earlier in the day. Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz was hitless in five at-bats in the win, ending his career-best streak of reaching base in 37 consecutive games. Seattle’s Franklin Gutierrez homered in his third straight contest and is 9-for-17 with three walks over his last five games. The White Sox have been blanked in two of their last three contests and have scored 13 runs during a five-game stretch after scoring 23 in a three-game weekend set in Seattle.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (5-3, 4.29 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (8-10, 4.75)

Iwakuma won three consecutive starts - including a no-hitter against Baltimore - before being torched for seven runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings in a loss to Oakland in his last turn. He gave up just 14 hits in 31 2/3 frames over a four-start span before the poor outing against the Athletics. Iwakuma is 1-0 with a 1.61 ERA in five career appearances (three starts) against the White Sox and has fared well against both Alexei Ramirez (1-for-11) and Gordon Beckham (0-for-10).

Samardzija has served up seven homers during his slide and has given up five or more runs four times during the stretch. He lost to Boston in his last turn, when he surrendered five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Samardzija is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two career outings against Seattle and has been reached for two homers by Logan Morrison (4-for-12).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager went 3-for-4 with a homer on Friday, one day after being held out of the starting lineup due to a month-long slump.

2. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera recorded two hits on Friday and is 7-for-16 over his last four games.

3. Seattle demoted the light-hitting Mike Zunino (.174) to Triple-A Tacoma and recalled fellow C John Hicks from the same club.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Mariners 2