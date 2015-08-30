Preview: Mariners at White Sox

The Seattle Mariners look to defeat Chicago for the third straight day as they conclude a four-game series against the host White Sox on Sunday. Kyle Seager hit a two-run blast to reach the 20-homer mark for the fourth consecutive season as Seattle posted a 7-6 victory on Saturday.

Seager is 5-for-9 over the last two games and has homered in three of the last four after hitting just two in his previous 30 contests. Robinson Cano, who is batting .281, went 4-for-4 with a walk and is 21-for-53 over the last 13 games to raise his average above .280 for the first time since April 26. Seattle has won five of its last seven games while Chicago is going in the opposite direction with five losses in seven contests. Despite consecutive losses to the Mariners, the White Sox are a solid 18-10 against the American League West this season.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), WGN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Edgar Olmos (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (7-10, 3.63)

Olmos is making his first career start after tossing 7 2/3 innings of scoreless relief over four appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. The opportunity arose after he worked 3 2/3 frames against Oakland to pick up a victory and the struggling Mike Montgomery lasted just 1 1/3 frames and later was demoted from the rotation. “I want to give Monty a break and let him regroup a little bit,” manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters. “And Olmos threw the ball really well in his long outing.”

Quintana is 3-1 over his last seven starts and has given up two runs or fewer four times during the stretch. He came away with a no-decision against Boston in his last turn, when he gave up four runs (three earned) and seven hits over six innings. Quintana is 0-1 with a 3.80 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) versus Seattle and has fared well against Nelson Cruz (2-for-12, one homer) and Seager (1-for-10, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners SS Ketel Marte (hamstring) departed Saturday’s contest and is unlikely to play in the finale.

2. Chicago CF Adam Eaton is hitless in seven at-bats over the last two games after going 3-for-3 with three runs scored in the series opener.

3. Seattle LF Franklin Gutierrez (Achilles tendon) sat out Saturday but could return for the finale.

PREDICTION: White Sox 9, Mariners 8