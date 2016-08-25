Preview: Mariners at White Sox

The Seattle Mariners could be without two key bats when they begin their seven-game road trip Thursday with the opener of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Kyle Seager, who leads the Mariners with 83 RBIs, sat out Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the New York Yankees due to a contusion on his right foot while Nelson Cruz, who tops the club with 32 home runs, exited the defeat with back spasms.

Seattle is stalling in its quest for a playoff spot as it trails Texas by 6 1/2 games for first place in the American League West and sits three games behind Baltimore for the second wild card after losing three of its last four contests. Chicago had its three-game winning streak halted Wednesday as it dropped a 5-3 decision to Philadelphia to fall to 3-2 on its nine-game homestand. Avisail Garcia is riding a five-game hitting streak after recording two of Chicago's seven hits in the loss. After a strong start to the season, the White Sox have faded from the playoff race and sit 12 games behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central and 9 1/2 back in the wild-card standings.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (4-5, 3.53 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Anthony Ranaudo (1-1, 9.42)

Paxton is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list, where he has been since Aug. 7 due to an elbow injury. The 27-year-old Canadian made a rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out three in three scoreless innings. Paxton made his only career start against Chicago on Aug. 9, 2014, when he settled for a no-decision after giving up one run and six hits over 6 1/3 frames.

Ranaudo will be making his third start since being acquired from Texas and first since escaping with a no-decision at Cleveland on Aug. 17 after surrendering five runs and eight hits in four innings. The 26-year-old native of New Jersey has yielded eight runs and 10 hits - four homers - over 10 2/3 frames in his two outings with Chicago. Prior to being dealt on May 12, Ranaudo made two relief appearances with the Rangers, going 1-0 while surrendering seven runs on only two hits and eight walks in 3 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 2B Brett Lawrie (knee/hip), who has been sidelined since July 22, underwent an MRI exam after being sent back to Chicago from his rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham over the weekend.

2. Seattle CF Leonys Martin has recorded a team-leading 16 stolen bases - the most by a Mariner since 2014, when James Jones registered 27.

3. Chicago RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who has been on the disabled list with a strained right groin since Aug. 12, threw a pain-free 30-pitch bullpen session on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 8, Mariners 6