Preview: Mariners at White Sox

Felix Hernandez is seeking his fifth consecutive victory while All-Star Chris Sale aims to remain part of the American League Cy Young Award race when the Seattle Mariners visit the Chicago White Sox on Friday for the second contest of their four-game series. Hernandez hasn't lost in seven starts following a stint on the disabled list while Sale is tied for third in the AL in victories despite a recent drought.

Hernandez, who missed seven-plus weeks due to a calf injury, is two victories away from his eighth consecutive season of winning 10 or more games. Sale's strong first three months hit a bump when he went 0-4 over a six-start stretch, but he rebounded by scattering three hits over eight scoreless innings in a victory over Oakland on Saturday. Hernandez will try to halt Seattle's losing streak, which reached three games on Thursday when Chicago's Todd Frazier singled home the decisive run in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 7-6 win. The Mariners have fallen 2 1/2 games behind Baltimore for the AL's second wild card and 7 1/2 games behind first-place Texas in the AL West.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (8-4, 3.26 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (15-6, 3.15)

Hernandez defeated Milwaukee in his last turn as he allowed two runs and eight hits in eight innings. He has struck out eight batters in each of his last three starts and is four shy of reaching 100 strikeouts for the 11th straight campaign. Hernandez is 4-6 with a 3.97 ERA in 17 career starts against the White Sox and received a no-decision on July 20, when Chicago reached him for five runs and 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Sale was splendid in a no-decision against the Mariners on July 18, when he allowed one hit in eight scoreless innings. He has served up just one homer over his last seven starts after surrendering six in his final three turns prior to the All-Star break. Sale is 4-0 with a 2.22 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and .173 batting average against in eight career appearances (six starts) versus Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Thursday's victory was the White Sox's 26th in their last 33 home games against the Mariners.

2. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager (foot), who is 1-for-13 against Sale, has missed consecutive contests but is expected to return at some point during the four-game series.

3. Frazier, who recorded three RBIs on Thursday, is stuck on 31 homers after failing to go deep for the 14th consecutive game.

PREDICTION: White Sox 2, Mariners 1