Preview: Mariners at White Sox

The Seattle Mariners have ended a brief swoon and find themselves just two games out in the battle for the American League's second wild-card spot. Seattle looks to make up more ground on Baltimore when it visits the Chicago White Sox on Saturday for the third contest of their four-game series.

The Mariners posted a 3-1 victory on Friday to halt a three-game skid and move within 6 1/2 games of first-place Texas in the AL West. Nelson Cruz is 2-for-14 with six strikeouts over his last four games but has enjoyed success (6-for-17, one homer) against scheduled White Sox starter Jose Quintana, who ranks third in the AL in ERA (2.84). Chicago's lone run on Friday came when Todd Frazier ended a 14-game drought with a home run off Felix Hernandez. The blast was the 32nd of the season for Frazier and moved him into a tie with Cruz for fourth place in the AL.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (1-0, 5.49 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (10-9, 2.84)

Miranda has yet to receive a decision in three starts since joining Seattle but picked up a win in his lone relief appearance. He gave up three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings against Milwaukee in his last outing. Miranda has issued six walks in 17 2/3 frames with the Mariners - four coming in one start against the Los Angeles Angels.

Quintana defeated Oakland in his last turn to reach 10 victories for the first time in his five major-league seasons. The All-Star held the Athletics to two runs in seven innings, marking the third straight outing and sixth time in seven starts since the break that he held the opposition to two or fewer runs. Quintana is 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) versus Seattle - with the win coming on July 19, when he gave up one runs and six hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager (foot) has sat out three straight games but is expected to return for Saturday's contest.

2. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera (flu) has missed the first two games of the series and his availability for Saturday is uncertain.

3. Seattle OF Franklin Gutierrez homered on Friday -- his first hit since Aug. 9.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Mariners 4