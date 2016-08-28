Preview: Mariners at White Sox

With seven games against the American League’s best team looming in the next two weeks, the Seattle Mariners need every win they can get to stay in the playoff picture. Seattle hopes to pick up one of those vital victories when it wraps up a four-game road series against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The Mariners are 7 1/2 games back of Texas in the American League West but just two games behind Baltimore for the second wild-card spot. With seven of their next 11 games against the Rangers, the Mariners could either make a charge toward the top of the division or slide out of postseason contention. The White Sox aren’t in the playoff picture, but they have won five of their last seven games. Chicago blasted four home runs in Saturday’s 9-3 victory, evening the season series at three games apiece.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (4-8, 4.14 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (4-8, 4.02)

Walker spent a month at Triple-A but it didn’t seem to solve his issues. The 24-year-old has allowed 10 runs (nine earned) over 9 2/3 innings in his first two starts since being recalled, and he took the loss last time out against the New York Yankees. Walker is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts against the White Sox.

Rodon has been terrific in four starts this month, going 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA. The 23-year-old’s last outing was the best of the bunch, as he allowed just three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings to beat Philadelphia on Tuesday. Rodon is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against the Mariners, both last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 1B/DH Jose Abreu is 13-for-37 with four homers during a 10-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 18 of his last 20 home contests.

2. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager (foot) went 1-for-4 in his return to the lineup after missing the previous three contests.

3. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera (flu) returned to the lineup Saturday and went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly after missing the first two games of the series.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Mariners 4