Preview: Mariners at White Sox

All-Star Nelson Cruz looks to continue his power surge when the Seattle Mariners go for a three-game road sweep against the struggling Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Cruz homered for the fourth time in seven games Saturday to put Seattle ahead for good en route to a 4-3 victory - its third straight triumph and fourth in the last five contests.

Cruz leads the American League with 72 RBIs while All-Star Game hero Robinson Cano has gone deep four times in his last five road contests. Rookie Andrew Moore takes the mound for Seattle against veteran Derek Holland, who has had a rough season but owns a personal-best 13 wins against the Mariners after holding them to one run over eight innings in a victory on May 21. Trade rumors are swirling around the White Sox as they have dropped six of their last seven contests and 15 of 22 after going 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position on Saturday. Much of the talk has been about Todd Frazier, who has gone 3-for-23 in his last seven games for Chicago.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Andrew Moore (1-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Derek Holland (5-9, 5.01)

Moore has allowed three runs in each of his first three major-league starts, including a no-decision against Oakland last time out on July 8. The 23-year-old Oregon State product worked a season-low six innings in that outing and gave up two homers, pushing his total to five in 21 frames. Moore, a second-round pick in 2015, has issued just two walks overall and will pitch on the road for the first time in the majors.

Holland is winless in four starts and seven of his last eight, yielding at least five runs in five of those outings. The 30-year-old Ohio native owns a 3.12 ERA at home as opposed to 6.49 on the road, but he gave up five runs over 5 1/3 innings in his last turn at U.S. Cellular Field on July 1 against Texas. Cano is 16-for-48 with two homers and nine RBIs against Holland, who is 13-6 with a 3.57 ERA versus the Mariners.

Walk-Offs

1. Chicago All-Star RF Avisail Garcia is 25-for-70 (9-for-24 in 2017) with 12 RBIs in his career against the Mariners.

2. Seattle SS Jean Segura is 4-for-9 in the series and has recorded 21 hits in 44 at-bats over his last 10 contests to raise his average to .352.

3. The White Sox have not drawn a walk in eight games this season, including Friday’s 4-2 loss.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, White Sox 4