Mariners 3, White Sox 2 (14): Brad Miller doubled home Michael Saunders to break open a tie game in the top of the 14th inning as visiting Seattle outlasted Chicago.

The Mariners rallied for two runs to tie it in the ninth with Mike Zunino’s sacrifice fly and Saunders’ two-out single, but failed to take advantage in the 10th when they loaded the bases with two outs. The game remained unchanged until the 14th when Saunders reached on a one-out infield single off Ronald Belisario (3-5) and Miller ended a nine-pitch at-bat with a ground-rule double to plate the go-ahead run.

Tom Wilhelmsen (1-1) tossed a pair of flawless frames in the 12th and 13th to get the decision while Fernando Rodney set down the side in order in the 14th for his 25th save. Logan Morrison and Saunders each had three hits for the Mariners while Conor Gillaspie scored and had one of Chicago’s four hits.

Seattle ace Felix Hernandez yielded only a leadoff single in the first to Adam Eaton – the only baserunner he allowed past first through seven innings – before retiring 21 of his next 22 hitters. White Sox starter Jose Quintana permitted only four singles over 7 2/3 innings and was able to leave the game in a scoreless tie when Jake Petricka got the final out of the eighth with runners on the corners.

Chicago took advantage of the Mariners’ missed opportunity in the bottom half as Gillaspie tripled to center off Hernandez and Dayan Viciedo scored on the next pitch with a double to right. Following an overturned tag play on a fielder’s choice grounder that allowed pinch runner Moises Sierra to advance to third, Tyler Flowers delivered a sacrifice fly to plate another run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: White Sox rookie 1B Jose Abreu reached on a fielding error by Miller in the ninth, but was lifted for a pinch runner and went 0-for-4 to end his 18-game hitting streak. … Hernandez, who allowed two runs on three hits over eight frames, has yielded only 13 hits and four walks while recording 33 strikeouts over his last 30 innings. … Seattle, which is 14-5 over its last 19 contests, won for only the fourth time in its last 21 road games against the White Sox.