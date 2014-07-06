FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White Sox 1, Mariners 0
#Intel
July 6, 2014 / 9:43 PM / 3 years ago

White Sox 1, Mariners 0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

White Sox 1, Mariners 0: Hector Noesi pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings against his former team and host Chicago beat Seattle despite managing only two hits.Noesi (3-6) allowed five hits and struck out as many before Eric Surkamp and Jake Petricka sealed the win - with Petricka working a perfect ninth for his third save. Jose Abreu and Adrian Nieto had the only hits for Chicago, which scored its only run on a wild pitch in the first inning.

Dustin Ackley and Brad Miller each had two hits for the Mariners, who were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine. Seattle starter Taijuan Walker (1-1) lasted only four innings, allowing one run on two hits and walking five.

The White Sox rallied for the game’s only run with two outs in the first, as Walker issued a free pass to Conor Gillaspie and gave up a single to Abreu before his wild pitch on ball four to Adam Dunn allowed Gillaspie to scamper home. The Mariners wasted a chance in the second, as Corey Hart led off with a single and took second on a wild pitch but was stranded there.

Seattle also had the leadoff man on in the third and sixth and stranded two runners in the fourth and seventh. The White Sox took two of three in the series, holding the Mariners to four runs in 32 innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Umpire Dana DeMuth left the game after a collision with White Sox 2B Gordon Beckham in the fifth inning. … Gillaspie came out of the game with a bruised right knee after being hit by a pitch in the fifth. … Abreu has hit safely in 19 of his last 20 games.

