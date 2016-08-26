Frazier's walk-off hit lifts White Sox

CHICAGO -- Todd Frazier had two hits and three RBIs, including a game-winning, run-scoring single in the ninth inning as the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners 7-6 on Thursday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Frazier lined a single down the left-field line in the ninth off of Mariners reliever Nick Vincent (3-4). The hit scored Adam Eaton, who led off with a single and advanced into scoring position on Tim Anderson's sacrifice bunt. After Vincent intentionally walked Jose Abreu, Frazier delivered the winning hit.

David Robertson (4-2) picked up the win for the White Sox after pitching a scoreless ninth inning

The White Sox rallied from a 6-3 deficit in the seventh inning. After J.B. Shuck reached on an error by Mariners' shortstop Ketel Marte and Eaton walked, Anderson delivered an RBI double.

Frazier -- who had struck out in his previous three at-bats -- followed with a two-out, two-run single off of Seattle reliever Arquimedes Caminero, who lasted just one-third of an inning, but wasn't charged with any earned runs because of Marte's error.

The Mariners built a three-run cushion in the sixth inning. After Adam Lind snapped a 3-3 tie with an RBI single, Leonys Martin followed with a two-run single that capped the three-run inning. Martin singled off of White Sox reliever Dan Jennings after starter Anthony Ranaudo issued a walk to Mike Zunino to load the bases.

The two-run single scored Lind and Nelson Cruz, who singled and advanced on a throwing error by Anderson.

The White Sox took a 3-2 lead in the first inning as five of their first six hitters reached base. Abreu singled in Eaton, who led off with a base hit before Avisail Garcia followed with a one-out RBI single that scored Anderson.

Dioner Navarro snapped a 2-2 tie with a sacrifice fly that scored Abreu.

The Mariners drew even in the fourth inning on Robinson Cano's solo home run off of White Sox starter Ranaudo, who had retired nine straight hitters after allowing a pair of runs in the first inning.

The Mariners claimed an early lead in the first inning after Seth Smith's RBI double plated Norichika Aoki, who drew a leadoff walk against Ranaudo. Cruz extended the lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly.

NOTES: Mariners LHP James Paxton was activated off the 15-day disabled list Thursday in time to start against the White Sox. Paxton had been sidelined for two weeks with a bruised elbow after being hit by a line drive Aug. 7. He allowed three runs -- all in the first inning -- in five frames. ... The Mariners designated LHP Wade LeBlanc for assignment to make room for Paxton. ... 3B Kyle Seager missed his second straight game with a bruised bone after fouling a pitch off his foot. Manager Scott Servais hopes to have Seager available at some point this weekend. To add depth, INF Mike Freeman was called up from Triple-A Tacoma and RHP Tony Zych was optioned back to Tacoma. ... White Sox 2B Brett Lawrie underwent a follow-up MRI on his knee and calf, which showed everything was structurally clean. Lawrie will be re-evaluated in the next few days. ....Chicago OF Melky Cabrera missed Thursday's game because of illness.