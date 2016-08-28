White Sox belt four homers while routing Mariners

CHICAGO -- Avisail Garcia went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to a 9-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

Jose Abreu, Alex Avila and Tyler Saladino added home runs as the White Sox's offense belted 15 hits. Chicago (62-66) earned its 10th win in its past 15 home games.

Nelson Cruz finished 2-for-4 to lead the Mariners. Seattle (68-61) lost for the fifth time in seven games.

White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana (11-9) notched his eighth consecutive quality start as he increased his career high for victories in a season. He limited Seattle to two runs (one earned) on five hits in 7 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out eight.

Mariners left-hander Ariel Miranda (1-1) sustained his first career loss after surrendering three runs on five hits in four innings. He walked three and struck out one as he threw only 47 of 90 pitches for strikes.

After falling behind by six runs, the Mariners scored one in the sixth inning to trim the deficit to 7-2. Guillermo Heredia drove in Ketel Marte with a single to right field.

Saladino put Chicago on top 9-2 with a two-run home run in the seventh inning.

The Mariners finished the scoring in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly by Franklin Gutierrez.

Seattle grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Robinson Cano's sacrifice fly to deep right field. Cano drove in Leonys Martin, who led off the game with a double and advanced to third base on a passed ball.

The White Sox responded with a pair of runs in the first inning to go ahead 2-1. Tim Anderson tripled to right-center field and scored on a sacrifice fly by Melky Cabrera. Abreu followed with a blast to straightaway center field for his 18th home run of the season and his fourth in the past seven games.

Chicago increased its lead to 3-1 in the fourth inning. Saladino ripped a single to right field to score Garcia, who slid across home plate before catcher Chris Iannetta could corral the throw.

In the fifth inning, the White Sox added four runs to make it 7-1. Justin Morneau drove in Todd Frazier with a triple to the right-field corner. Garcia and Avila drilled back-to-back home runs to pad the lead.

NOTES: Seattle recalled 1B Dae-Ho Lee, LHP Pat Venditte and RHP Dan Altavilla before Saturday's game. Lee started and batted seventh in the lineup while Venditte and Altavilla provided depth for a tired bullpen. "We needed pitching," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. Venditte, 31, is able to pitch with either hand but primarily will be used as a southpaw. ... White Sox C Alex Avila made his first start since July 5. He missed about seven weeks because of a strained right hamstring. ... Mariners 3B Kyle Seager returned to the lineup after missing three games because of a right foot injury. ... Seattle optioned OF Nori Aoki and IF Mike Freeman to Triple-A Tacoma and placed RHP Tom Wilhelmsen on the 15-day disabled list because of lower-back spasms. Wilhelmsen's back tightened after his most recent appearance Thursday. He is 0-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 22 relief appearances.