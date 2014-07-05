Sale strikes out 12 as White Sox roll over Mariners

CHICAGO -- Chris Sale was just too much for the Seattle Mariners on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

The White Sox left-handed ace notched a season-high 12 strikeouts and mowed down a lineup with six left-handed hitters in Chicago’s 7-1 win to start a three-game weekend series on the Fourth of July.

It was Sale’s second complete game of the season, seventh of his career and seventh time in his career striking out 12 or more in a game, the most of any pitcher in team history.

“I wouldn’t say I was, by any means, laughing at (facing six lefties) or anything, but that’s definitely the first time it’s happened this year,” Sale said. “I knew I was probably going to throw a few sliders today than normal, but that’s about it.”

Prior to the game, Sale had allowed just four hits in 45 at-bats against left-handed hitters this season for a paltry .089 batting average. Seattle’s six lefties went a collective 4-for-20 (.200) and the Mariners never really got anything going until the ninth, when it was too late.

“Listen, he was nasty tonight,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of Sale. “It was tough to see early on and he found his groove. He’s got nasty stuff. He had all three (pitches) working tonight. Good change-ups to lefties, as well, so he was tough.”

Aside from the strikeouts, Sale (8-1) scattered four hits and didn’t issue a single walk in a dominant 112-pitch performance. He now has 14 double-digit strikeout outings in his career, which places him third in franchise history behind Ed Walsh’s 17 and Juan Pizarro’s 15.

One thing he doesn’t have yet is a spot secured on the American League All-Star roster, which will be announced Sunday night. Not that it matters all that much to Sale, who missed a month on the 15-day disabled list and doesn’t have the required number of innings pitched yet to be counted among the AL pitching statistics leaders.

“It is what it is,” Sale said. “If it happens, awesome. For me, it’s a win-win situation. Either you’re going to the All-Star Game or you’re getting to go hang out with your family for four straight days.”

Roenis Elias (7-7) started for Seattle (47-39) and took the loss, going five innings and allowing five runs (all earned).

Designated hitter Paul Konerko, left-fielder Dayan Viciedo and rookie first baseman Jose Abreu all hit home runs to lead the White Sox (41-46) offensively. Viciedo continued his resurgence at the plate by going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and Abreu’s homer extended his team-high hitting streak to 18 straight games.

Konerko’s two-run shot in the eighth put the capper on an impressive win against one of baseball’s hottest teams. The Mariners had a four-game win streak snapped along with a six-game road winning streak that ended.

Sale got some help early from a couple of great plays in the outfield, but largely breezed through the first five innings in a low-scoring game to that point.

The White Sox gave him a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a solo homer by Viciedo and then broke it open against Elias in the fifth. They extended their lead to 5-0 with four runs and four hits, including a run-scoring double by center fielder Adam Eaton and Abreu’s two-run homer that just cleared the wall in left-center field.

Viciedo and Eaton also helped Sale with the outfield plays earlier in the game. Viciedo threw out Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager trying to stretch a single into a double with one out in the second and Eaton made a diving catch in the fourth off a one-out line drive hit by second baseman Robinson Cano -- sparing Sale from allowing his first extra-base hit to a left-handed hitter this season.

“Every time I face (Sale) he’s got the same slider,” Cano said. “Sometimes you face a guy and one day he doesn’t have it. This is a guy, he always has his slider. Nothing straight. His slider is the best pitch he has. He confuses every lefty. You don’t know when it’s a fastball and when it’s a slider.”

NOTES: The Mariners activated Corey Hart (left hamstring strain) from the 15-day disabled list and he started at designated hitter. ... Seattle also activated 1B Justin Smoak from the 15-day DL and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma. ... LHP James Paxton (lat strain) completed his third bullpen session in an eight-day span Friday in Chicago. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said the session went “great,” and Paxton is scheduled to throw a simulated game Sunday. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura batted 3B Conor Gillaspie seventh in the order for only the third time this season. Gillaspie has hit third in 41 games, but Ventura chose to put rookie 1B Jose Abreu in that spot to start the series against the Mariners. “There are times when I think we’re better off with (Abreu) batting third and there are times, when Conor’s swinging it good and depending on the matchup, it’s nice to have Conor in front of him, get some more guys on base when he gets up there,” Ventura said.