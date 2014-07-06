After 14 innings, Mariners get rare win in Chicago

CHICAGO -- It was a classic pitchers’ duel that morphed into a long battle of bullpens Saturday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field.

That was good news for the Seattle Mariners, whose stellar bullpen tossed six scoreless innings to outlast the Chicago White Sox 3-2 in 14 innings.

Shortstop Brad Miller, hitless in his first five at-bats, came through big against White Sox right-hander Ronald Belisario in the top of the 14th for Seattle (48-39). He drove in right fielder Michael Saunders with the winning run on a ground-rule double and Mariners closer Fernando Rodney shut the door in the bottom of the inning.

“We’re playing great,” Saunders said. “It just shows a lot of character and we feed off this stuff and we feed off each other. It’s just going to propel us to continue to play great baseball.”

The Mariners had lost seven of their past eight games against the White Sox in this stadium, and Seattle had a 4-22 record on Chicago’s South Side since the start of the 2008 season. The victory also gives the Mariners a chance to win their first series against the White Sox in the Windy City since 2007.

“Our guys kept grinding the at-bats out,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It was one of those days you knew it was going to be tough to score. Our guys gave a good effort. I thought we had good at-bats. You’ve got to give their pitchers credit. They executed as well.”

Belisario (3-5) threw a career-high three innings and took the loss. Tom Wilhelmsen (1-1) threw two scoreless innings of relief for Seattle and got the win. Rodney earned his AL-leading 25th save.

If Chicago (41-47) had a closer like Rodney, the game probably wouldn’t have gone past nine innings. After finally getting to Mariners ace Felix Hernandez for the game’s first two runs in the eighth, the White Sox blew the 2-0 lead in the ninth.

The Mariners scored two runs of their own on three hits and two sacrifice flies against Chicago relievers Erik Surkamp and Zach Putnam, who allowed the tying run and was charged with his first blown save. It was the 11th blown save for Chicago’s bullpen.

“I don’t think the ninth should be any different for a reliever than any other inning,” Putnam said. “You’ve got to go out there and do your job and get outs. Today I made some pitches, a couple mistakes, but I got a few ground balls. There (are) days when those ground balls turn into outs and there (are) days when they’re hits and runs are scored. Today was one of those days, so you have to bounce back.”

The five extra innings overshadowed the pitchers’ duel between Hernandez and White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana. Their combined excellence was the story of the game until the eighth and ninth.

Hernandez came into the game with a 1-5 record and 4.88 ERA in eight starts at U.S. Cellular Field, but he didn’t have his first hiccup until the eighth inning Saturday.

Center fielder Adam Eaton led off the bottom of the first with a sharp single and that was the only hit Hernandez allowed until Conor Gillaspie’s triple started the two-run rally seven innings later.

Hernandez, the American League Pitcher of the Month for June, retired the next 11 hitters after Eaton’s single and erased 21 of the next 22 batters. Designated hitter Adam Dunn was the lone guy to reach base during that span, on a harmless walk, and Hernandez retired another 10 in a row afterward.

“If I could get back one pitch, I would love to get (the one to Gillaspie) back,” Hernandez said. “I wasn’t running out of steam. It was just the location. It was just right down the middle and he put a good swing on it.”

It was still the 10th straight outing in which Hernandez went at least seven innings and allowed two runs or fewer. That usually means a comfortable afternoon for the Mariners, but this one wasn’t because of Quintana.

The White Sox left-hander matched Hernandez pitch for pitch through 7 2/3 innings, allowing no runs and matching his season high with 10 strikeouts. He just didn’t get a win.

“You have Felix out there throwing the way he is and once we got those runs, we felt pretty good about it,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “But they fought back and ended up winning.”

NOTES: White Sox manager Robin Ventura said 1B/DH Paul Konerko, who has played sparingly in his final season, could possibly hit his way into more playing time. Konerko has only had 34 at-bats since June 1, but he is hitting .353 with three home runs and seven RBIs in those 16 games. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said the Mariners probably will not be in the market for one-year rental pickups at the trade deadline. “It’s gotta make sense,” he said. “This organization has a bright future. We’ve got a tremendous minor league organization, we’ve got a lot of good prospects, and I don’t think (general manager Jack Zduriencik) or upper management is ready to sell the farm, so to speak, for rent-a-players. And I don’t blame them. I wouldn’t do that either.” ... OF Cole Gillespie, whom the Mariners designated for assignment Friday, was claimed on waivers by Saturday the Toronto Blue Jays.