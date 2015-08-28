EditorsNote: adds (Flowers) to fourth graph

Rodon, White Sox double up Mariners

CHICAGO -- Another start meant another good outing for Carlos Rodon and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Led by their talented rookie left-hander and good work from the bullpen, the White Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 to win the opener of a four-game weekend series.

Rodon (6-5) earned the win after striking out five and allowing just two runs on three hits and three walks in six-plus innings. He also got some help from four Chicago relievers who combined to throw three scoreless innings, capped by closer David Robertson working the ninth for his 27th save.

“I just threw well tonight and Tyler (Flowers) called a great game, and all around we played baseball pretty well tonight,” said Rodon, who is 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA in his past four starts. “I’ve just learned how to pitch a little more (this season). I’ll just put it that way. I‘m just having fun being a good teammate and just learning the little things.”

Adam Eaton, the White Sox’s center fielder and leadoff hitter, went 3-for-3, reached base safely in all four plate appearances and scored three runs.

Designated hitter Avisail Garcia went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, right fielder Trayce Thompson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two doubles, and first baseman Jose Abreu finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

“Adam getting on base as much as he did was very important for us to get on the board and continue to add on runs,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “Him getting on and just creating havoc like that is very important for us. We’re always a better team when he’s on there running around the bases.”

Left fielder Franklin Gutierrez hit a two-run home run to lead Seattle, which left seven runners on base and finished 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

”We had opportunities early and didn’t take advantage of them,“ Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. ”We had opportunities throughout the game and didn’t take advantage of them, with second and third and nobody out.

Left-hander Roenis Elias (4-7) started and took the loss for Seattle (59-69), giving up four runs, three earned, in 6 2/3 innings in his first start since being recalled Sunday from Triple-A Tacoma.

Offensive production was more troublesome for the visitors. The Mariners didn’t score until the seventh, when they broke through with two runs off Rodon to cut their deficit to 4-2.

Second baseman Robinson Cano walked to start the inning, and Gutierrez followed with a two-run homer off a full-count fastball by Rodon.

That was the last pitch for Rodon, whod cruised through the previous five innings. Chicago managed to escape the inning still leading by two runs, but not before pinch hitter Seth Smith hit a double off left-hander Zach Duke to put runners at second and third with no outs.

Duke got out of it unscathed by retiring the next three hitters in a row on a pair of strikeouts and a fly out.

Seattle again put runners at second and third in the eighth, this time with one out, but couldn’t come up with a clutch hit off right-hander Nate Jones.

The back-to-back strikeouts for the first two outs in the seventh irked McClendon the most. He felt third baseman Brad Miller and catcher Mike Zunino helped Duke by swinging at pitches outside the strike zone.

“If we would’ve went up without a bat, we probably would’ve had a run in and the bases loaded,” McClendon said. “That’s tough.”

Rodon’s only other trouble happened in the first, when he issued back-to-back walks to load the bases. After a mound visit by White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper, Rodon wiggled out of it by striking out first baseman Mark Trumbo for the third out. Rodon then settled into a rhythm and retired 14 of the Mariners’ next 15 hitters.

Meanwhile, the White Sox built a 3-0 lead by manufacturing a run in the first and scoring twice more in the third on two doubles and a single.

Eaton and Abreu, who sparked the first two rallies, did it again in the fifth to make it 4-0. Eaton was hit by a pitch to start the inning, Abreu singled him to third, and Eaton scored on a sacrifice fly by Garcia.

“It was a good night to have,” Eaton said. “I haven’t had one of those in a long time. It was good to get off on the right foot and score a couple of runs to help the team.”

NOTES: Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon held 3B Kyle Seager out of the starting lineup with LHP Carlos Rodon starting for the White Sox. McClendon said there is no physical issue with Seager, who is in a slump and went 0-for-4 against Rodon last week in Seattle. Brad Miller started at third. “He’ll be back at third base (Friday),” McClendon said. Seager grounded out as a ninth-inning pinch hitter. ... Mariners LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) will make his second rehab start Friday at Triple-A Tacoma. ... Seattle traded RHP Fernando Rodney to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday for cash considerations. ... The White Sox wore 1976-era throwback jerseys with blue V-neck collars. They did not wear the blue shorts that accompanied those uniforms for a brief time in 1976.