Cano powers Mariners past White Sox

CHICAGO -- If the Seattle Mariners are going to rebound from a disappointing first half, manager Scott Servais believes the secret can be found in more consistent play.

Servais certainly can't complain about the first step the Mariners took Friday night.

Robinson Cano hit a three-run homer and James Paxton struck out nine in six innings as the Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2.

Paxton (8-3) scattered five hits and allowed two earned runs on a night when the left-hander and the Seattle bullpen combined for 15 strikeouts.

Edwin Diaz picked up his 14th save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Cano's third-inning blast gave the Seattle pitchers all the offense it needed as the Mariners opened the second half of the season with their fifth victory in the last 15 games.

But Servais said thewin can only be the beginning.

"We've got to continue to roll with this and keep building on it," he said.

"We've got a good vibe in our clubhouse right now, (we have) a really good discussion of where we're at as a ballclub right now. I think that's really important to laying all on the table so our guys know where things are at and that they have to pick it up."

Matt Davidson and Tyler Saladino hit RBI doubles for the White Sox, who didn't manage a hit after the fourth inning.

Chicago starter James Shields allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings.

The Mariners jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the third inning after Cano blasted his 18th home run of the season off the top of the right field wall. Cano belted the first pitch he saw from Shields after Mike Zunino walked and Jean Segura singled earlier in the inning.

"I knew I hit it good," Cano said. "It was good it went over the fence."

The White Sox got within 3-2 in the fourth inning on a Davidson double that scored Avisail Garcia, who singled and then stole second.

But the Mariners quickly extended their lead back to two runs in the fifth inning when Segura -- who doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a Cano groundout -- scored on a wild pitch by Shields.

"I kept the team in the game, but two pitches really cost me," Shields said. "The one to Cano, obviously, the homer, and the passed ball. If I make my pitches right there, I think it's a whole different ballgame. I'm not happy with the outing, but we're going to keep grinding it out and move forward."

Paxton, meanwhile, settled in and got stronger as his outing went on. He retired the final eight hitters he faced and finished with back-to-back strikeouts to set up the Seattle bullpen for success.

"That will work," Paxton said of his start. "Started getting my legs under me a little bit and started to feel better in that fifth and sixth inning after I got it going a little bit."

Saladino gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI double that scored Garcia, who singled with one out. Garcia advanced to third with a stolen base and a Zunino throwing error. After Davidson struck out, Saladino -- who was activated from the disabled list on Friday -- lined a ground-rule double into the right field corner.

But once Cano sparked the offense and the pitching got rolling, the Mariners got off to the kind of start they were hoping to find coming out of the All-Star break.

"It's really important when every game means more," Cano said. "Every game is important that we win so we can keep ourselves in the race."

NOTES: The Mariners promoted Nasusel Cabrera to interim bullpen coach to replace Mike Hampton, who resigned July 2 to spend more time with his family. Cabrera has worked as a batting practice pitcher and assistant coach since joining the Mariners' major league staff in 2015. ... The White Sox activated RHP Miguel Gonzalez off the 10-day disabled list after he had been sidelined since June 15 with A/C joint inflammation in his right shoulder. Gonzalez is 4-8 with a 5.49 ERA in 13 starts this season. ... Chicago IF Tyler Saladino was activated from the 10-day disabled list after he had been out since May 27 with back spasms. Saladino is hitting .204 with five RBIs and 10 runs scored in 31 games. Saladino batted seventh and started at second base.