Preview: Mariners at Yankees

Robinson Cano visits Yankee Stadium in an opposing jersey for the first time when the Seattle Mariners open a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Cano played nine seasons with the Yankees and was a five-time All-Star before jumping to Seattle as a free agent in the offseason, landing a 10-year, $240 million contract. New York is faring well without Cano as it has won five of its last seven games and leads the American League East.

Cano returns to the Bronx in the midst of a hot streak during which he has gone 11-for-26 over the last seven games. He has just one homer and 11 RBIs in 24 games and told reporters in recent days that he isn’t worried over what type of reaction he’ll receive. “Just looking forward to going there and now I’m obviously on the opposite team,” said Cano, “and hopefully, I’ll be treated nice by the fans.”

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLBN, ROOT (Seattle), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Chris Young (0-0, 3.50 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (3-2, 4.78)

Spring-training injuries to All-Star Hisashi Iwakuma and phenom Taijuan Walker opened up a rotation spot for Young, and a recent injury to James Paxton will surely keep him involved in the short term. He has given up only four hits in two of his first three starts after not pitching a single inning in the majors last season. Young is 1-0 with a 5.52 ERA in three career outings against the Yankees.

Sabathia has long dominated the Mariners, compiling a 12-4 mark and 2.48 ERA in 21 career starts. He is coming off back-to-back strong outings in which he allowed three earned runs in 13 innings while defeating division rivals Tampa Bay and Boston. Sabathia has struck out 35 and walked eight in 32 innings but has given up six homers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cano is 1-for-3 against Sabathia, with the at-bats occurring on April 27, 2008 while Sabathia was with the Cleveland Indians.

2. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager shared American League Player of the Week honors with Chicago 1B Jose Abreu after batting .409 with five homers and 11 RBIs.

3. OFs Ichiro Suzuki (8-for-21) and Alfonso Soriano (4-for-17) each have hit two homers against Young.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Mariners 4