Preview: Mariners at Yankees

Robinson Cano was the subject of jeers in his return to Yankee Stadium and will look to send the New York fans home unhappy for the second straight night when the Seattle Mariners face the Yankees on Wednesday. Cano, a five-time All-Star with New York, opted for a 10-year, $240 million free-agent deal from the Mariners in the offseason and went 1-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday’s 6-3 victory. Mike Zunino contributed a career-best four hits for Seattle.

Cano said he wasn’t stunned by the reaction and tried to enjoy his first game back in the Bronx. “Anybody that goes back to where you used to play, I know you’re going to get some boos and cheers but you’re always going to hear more of the boos than the cheers,” Cano told reporters afterward. “That’s something I can’t control. It’s not a distraction, either. I really have fun with that.” The Yankees hold a two-game lead in the American League despite the series-opening defeat.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Roenis Elias (1-2, 3.54 ERA) vs. Yankees RH David Phelps (0-0, 3.86)

Elias has allowed three or fewer runs in four of his first five major-league outings. He has given up more than five hits on only one occasion but has struggled with his control, walking 14 in 28 innings. Elias took a no-decision against Texas in his last start when he gave up three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Phelps is making his first start of the season after nine relief appearances and will be limited to 70-to-75 pitches. He is being pressed into starting duty due to Ivan Nova suffering a season-ending elbow injury and Michael Pineda currently serving a suspension for using pine tar while pitching. Phelps is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury (hand) sat out the opener and his status for Wednesday will be firmed up prior to the game.

2. Seattle racked up a season-high 15 hits – 13 of them singles – in Tuesday’s victory.

3. Yankees RF Carlos Beltran is hitless in 10 at-bats over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Mariners 5