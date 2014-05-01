Preview: Mariners at Yankees

Robinson Cano was the subject of jeers at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday and will look to again send the New York fans home unhappy on Thursday when the Seattle Mariners face the Yankees in a series shortened to two games due to rain. Wednesday’s contest was postponed due to the weather issues, which gives New York fans one less day to air their displeasure. Cano went 1-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday’s 6-3 win.

Cano, who opted for a 10-year, $240 million free-agent deal from the Mariners, said he wasn’t stunned by the reaction and tried to enjoy his first game back in the Bronx. “Anybody that goes back to where you used to play, I know you’re going to get some boos and cheers but you’re always going to hear more of the boos than the cheers,” Cano told reporters after the opener. “That’s something I can’t control. It’s not a distraction, either. I really have fun with that.” The Yankees hold a two-game lead in the American League despite the series-opening defeat.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Roenis Elias (1-2, 3.54 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (2-2, 5.28)

Elias has allowed three or fewer runs in four of his first five major-league outings. He has given up more than five hits on only one occasion but has struggled with his control, walking 14 in 28 innings. Elias took a no-decision against Texas in his last start when he gave up three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Kuroda was rocked in his last outing when he gave up eight runs (six earned) and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings while losing to the Los Angeles Angels. He has failed to make it through the sixth inning in back-to-back starts and hasn’t made it out of the seventh in five 2014 outings. Kuroda is 2-3 with a 3.27 ERA in five career starts against the Mariners.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury (hand) sat out the opener and his status for Thursday will be firmed up prior to the game.

2. Seattle racked up a season-high 15 hits – 13 of them singles – in Tuesday’s victory.

3. Yankees RF Carlos Beltran is hitless in 10 at-bats over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Mariners 5