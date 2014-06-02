Preview: Mariners at Yankees

Felix Hernandez attempts to continue his stellar pitching as the Seattle Mariners return to New York for one contest against the Yankees on Monday to make up a rained-out game from April 30. Hernandez has won four consecutive starts and fared well in six previous outings at the new Yankee Stadium with a 4-1 mark and 1.18 ERA. Former New York star Robinson Cano (hand) has missed Seattle’s past four games and is questionable for Monday.

The Yankees suffered a devastating loss on Sunday as closer David Robertson blew his second save of the season and Minnesota scored six times in the ninth for a 7-2 victory. New York lost both home games against the Mariners earlier this season when the fans booed Cano every time he batted. Seattle took two of three from the Detroit Tigers over the weekend at home and is making the cameo in New York prior to playing two games in Atlanta and four more at the Tampa Bay Rays.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (7-1, 2.57 ERA) vs. Yankees RH David Phelps (1-2, 3.38)

Hernandez has worked eight or more innings in each of his last three starts, allowing only four runs and 16 hits during the stretch. He struck out nine and gave up one run and four hits in 8 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn. Hernandez is 8-5 with a 2.89 ERA and two shutouts in 16 career starts against the Yankees.

Phelps has lost consecutive starts to the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis. He gave up five runs (three earned) and eight hits in six innings against the Cardinals on Tuesday in his last turn. Phelps is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees OF Carlos Beltran (elbow) will play in an extended spring training game in Tampa, Fla., on Monday and could rejoin the squad later this week.

2. Seattle OF James Jones (groin) departed Sunday’s win over Detroit and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

3. New York 1B Mark Teixeira (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday’s contest and will miss his fifth start in seven games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Yankees 2