Preview: Mariners at Yankees

Felix Hernandez has turned in two of the most impressive starts of any pitcher in the majors, but he remains in search of his first victory on Saturday afternoon as the visiting Seattle Mariners continue their three-game series against the New York Yankees. Seattle kicked off a nine-game road trip with a 7-1 romp to hand the Yankees their third loss in a row.

Hernandez is winless despite owning a microscopic 0.69 ERA and permitting only four hits over his first two outings. He will be pitching at a venue where he has enjoyed immense success, posting a 5-1 record and 1.38 ERA at the new Yankee Stadium. Opposing Hernandez will be left-hander CC Sabathia, who is bidding to win his first two starts since 2007. New York will be trying to get its offense untracked after scoring only five runs during its three-game skid.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Seattle), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (0-1, 0.69 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (1-0, 4.50)

Fernandez lost his season opener at Texas despite yielding only one hit and one unearned run over six innings and wasted an overpowering effort in his next turn versus Oakland. Hernandez struck out 10 and gave up only three hits over seven scoreless innings, only to see the bullpen blow the lead in a 2-1 setback. Mark Teixeira is batting .319 with six homers and 13 RBIs versus Hernandez while Brett Gardner is batting .333 in 30 at-bats against him.

Sabathia withstood frigid conditions in Detroit to win his season debut, allowing three runs on four hits and overcoming four walks over six-plus innings. Sabathia was pitching for the first time since skipping the postseason in 2015 to enter alcohol rehabilitation and is hoping to bounce back from a season in which he won only six times and was 0-5 through his first six starts. He is 12-5 with a 2.61 ERA in 24 career starts against the Mariners.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees stranded 12 runners and were 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position in the series opener.

2. Ex-Yankees 2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday’s victory.

3. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury is 0-for-8 following a six-game hitting streak.

PREVIEW: Mariners 3, Yankees 2