Preview: Mariners at Yankees

With their offense laboring to produce in the clutch, the skidding New York Yankees will be looking for a big effort from ace Masahiro Tanaka on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the visiting Seattle Mariners. The Yankees saw their losing streak reach four games with Saturday’s 3-2 setback to the Mariners.

New York has scored a total of seven runs during the four-game skid and has gone 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position in each of the first two games versus Seattle. “You’ve just got to ride it out and you’ve got to turn it around tomorrow,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of the offensive struggles after Saturday’s loss. Tanaka could help ease any concerns if he can continue his domination of the Mariners, having won all three career starts against them while striking out 27 and giving up six runs over 23 innings. Seattle has won three in a row following a five-game slide and is riding a four-game winning streak away from home.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1, 4.09 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (0-0, 3.38)

Iwakuma was tagged with the loss against Texas in his last outing despite turning in a quality start, permitting three runs on eight hits while striking out seven over six innings. The 35-year-old Japanese veteran had to settle for a no-decision -- also against the Rangers -- in his season debut after giving up two runs on six hits in five frames. He is 2-2 with a 3.30 ERA in five starts against the Yankees, although they are batting a collective .277 against him.

A high pitch count contributed to an abbreviated outing last time for Tanaka, who threw 92 pitches and lasted five innings at Toronto, overcoming four walks to limit the damage to two runs on three hits. That came on the heels of a solid season debut against Houston in which Tanaka limited the Astros to two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Tanaka has kept Seattle’s big bats in check, holding Nelson Cruz hitless in 12 at-bats and Robinson Cano to 1-for-10.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez is hitless in his last 19 at-bats to drop his batting average to .100

2. Seattle was one of three teams without a save entering Saturday’s play before RHP Steve Cishek registered his first.

3. New York is 3-for-46 with runners in scoring position over the past five games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Mariners 2