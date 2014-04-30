FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Mariners at Yankees, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mariners at Yankees, ppd.: Wednesday’s game between Seattle and host New York was postponed due to inclement weather.

Since more rain is in the forecast for Thursday, the teams opted against a doubleheader. The Mariners aren’t scheduled for another series in New York this season so a makeup date wasn’t immediately announced.

The Yankees will skip Wednesday scheduled starter David Phelps and go with Hiroki Kuroda on Thursday, while Roenis Elias will be pushed back to Thursday for Seattle and Felix Hernandez will also move back a day and start Friday’s series opener against the Houston Astros.

The Mariners won Tuesday’s opener 6-3 as second baseman Robinson Cano made his return to New York and was booed vociferously while going 1-for-5.

