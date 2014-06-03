Hernandez, Mariners blow out Yankees

NEW YORK -- When asked what was going right during a personal five-game winning streak, Felix Hernandez provided a one-word answer.

“Everything,” the Seattle Mariners right-hander said.

That word also describe how things went for the Mariners on Monday night, especially Kyle Seager, who supported Hernandez’s seven innings with his fourth career four-hit game in Seattle’s 10-2 rout of the New York Yankees.

“We came out swinging, and things went in our favor,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

Hernandez equaled a career high by winning his fifth straight decision, something he also did in the final month of the 2009 season. He allowed two runs and eight hits.

The Yankees had five hits in the fourth inning, including a two-run single by former Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki that deflected off Hernandez’s heel and past shortstop Brad Miller.

Suzuki’s hit tied the score at 2, but by the end of the game, the inability of Hernandez and Miller to make that play was an afterthought.

The Mariners produced eight runs and went 8-for-16 in the final three innings to reach double digits in scoring for the third time this season.

“Luckily we kept it there and we were able to break out a little bit,” Miller said.

Hernandez improved to 5-1 in seven starts at the current Yankee Stadium, striking out eight without issuing a walk. He threw 74 of 111 pitches for strikes.

“He wasn’t really stressed other than the one inning where they tied it up,” McClendon said. “But he came right back with a couple of easy innings, which I thought were crucial in order for him to go deep into the ballgame.”

The right-hander retired the final 10 Yankees and picked up the win thanks to a big night by Seager. The Seattle third baseman punctuated his first four-hit game since June 20, 2013, at Anaheim with a long three-run home run with two outs in the ninth that capped the scoring.

On his way to helping the Mariners record their fifth consecutive win in New York, Seager hit two triples, including a fluky one in the fourth that was the result of a miscommunication between New York shortstop Derek Jeter and left fielder Brett Gardner.

Seager, who came into the night batting .222 without a home run on the road, also had a double. He tied a club record with four extra-base hits, becoming the the first Mariner to accomplish the feat since Adrian Beltre on July 6, 2007.

“That’s definitely a special one,” Seager said. “That’s definitely one that I’ll remember for sure.”

Seager’s three-run home run off Alfredo Aceves came after the Mariners went ahead on a bases-loaded single by Miller and added a two-run single by right fielder Michael Saunders. The ball Saunders hit went under New York first baseman Kelly Johnson’s glove.

Saunders added a solo home run in the ninth.

“Anytime you give the (starting pitcher) some runs, you feel good about yourself,” Seager said. “It would be nice if you get them earlier and let him breathe a little bit, but just to get him some runs, especially to answer back like that, you feel really good about your chances.”

While the Mariners opened a seven-game road trip on a good note, the Yankees continued struggling at home. They lost for the 10th time in their last 14 home games and also allowed at least 10 runs for the seventh time this season, equaling their total from last year.

Right-hander David Phelps (1-3) matched Hernandez until the seventh, but he wound up charged with six runs on six hits in six-plus innings. He was chased after allowing Miller’s single, which came after Phelps threw to third base instead of first base on a sacrifice bunt attempt by left fielder Endy Chavez.

The Yankees were held under three runs for the 24th time. New York’s final 16 hitters were retired, a day after the Yankees’ final 18 hitters were retired in a 7-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

“We have to find ways to win without (home runs),” Jeter said. “Home runs, they’re nice because they score runs quickly, but you have to find other ways to win.”

NOTES: The Mariners moved RHP Tajuan Walker’s rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma to Tuesday and also said that RHP Erasmo Ramirez would be recalled from Tacoma for Tuesday’s start in Atlanta. ... Seattle 2B Robinson Cano took a lead of 76,232 votes over Detroit’s Ian Kinsler in the All-Star balloting results released Monday. ... New York OF/DH Carlos Beltran (elbow) went 0-for-3 in an extended spring training game in Clearwater, Fla. He will play two more games before rejoining the Yankees. ... New York LHP CC Sabathia said that he is rehabbing his right knee injury by throwing off a chair and throwing his son batting practice. He said he would play catch later this week. ... Victor Espinosa, the jockey for California Chrome, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.