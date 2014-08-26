Preview: Marlins at Angels

Los Angeles gets another chance to slow down MVP candidate Giancarlo Stanton on Tuesday when the Angels continue their three-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins, who have pulled within three games of the second National League wild-card spot. Stanton belted a three-run homer in Monday’s 7-1 win over the Angels, who are tied with Oakland atop the American League West. Stanton, who was raised in Los Angeles, has eight hits in his last four games and leads the majors with 97 RBIs.

The Angels’ own MVP candidate, center fielder Mike Trout, went 0-for-4 in the series opener and needs one home run to match his career high of 30 set in 2012. Shortstop Erick Aybar is 18-for-39 during his 10-game hitting streak for Los Angeles, which has won nine of its last 13 contests. Left fielder Christian Yelich has 24 hits in his last 51 at-bats to help Miami record double-digit hit totals in four straight games and reach the .500 mark for the 16th time this season.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (6-8, 4.06 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (12-4, 3.56)

Eovaldi has lost his last two starts after opening the month with two impressive outings against Cincinnati. The 24-year-old, who is making his second career start against the Angels, was victimized by the big inning again last Wednesday when he allowed three runs in the first inning against Texas. “We’ve talked about big innings with Nate,” manager Mike Redmond told reporters. “He’s had big innings and they’ve cost us.”

Shoemaker took a no-hitter into the seventh last Thursday at Boston and earned the win after tossing 7 2/3 shutout innings. The 27-year-old rookie, who is making his first career appearance against Miami, has won three straight and four of his last five starts. “He’s not afraid to fail,” manager Mike Scioscia told MLB.com. “He trusts what he can do, and he’s having a terrific season for us.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels closer Huston Street hasn’t appeared in a game since last Wednesday against Boston.

2. Miami OF Reed Johnson is one hit away from 1,000 for his career.

3. The Angels are 65-12 when scoring at least four runs.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Marlins 3