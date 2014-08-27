Preview: Marlins at Angels

Mike Trout and Giancarlo Stanton are the marquee players in this week’s series between the Los Angeles Angels and the visiting Miami Marlins, but Erick Aybar has been quite the scene-stealer. The Angels’ shortstop heads into Wednesday’s rubber match of the three-game series riding a season-high 11-game hitting streak, including six straight multi-hit games. Los Angeles stands one game ahead of Oakland in the American League West, while Miami sits four games behind San Francisco for the second National League wild-card spot.

Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, continues to impress from the leadoff spot while hitting .355 this month. “You’re going to go through streaks like this,” Yelich told the Miami Herald. “Some of that is just balls finding holes. Hopefully I can ride it out as long as possible.” The Angels’ Josh Hamilton, hitless in his last eight at-bats, has started the last two games at designated hitter as he battles a tight left hamstring.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (10-5, 2.57 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (3-7, 3.38)

Alvarez won his fourth consecutive decision last Friday despite allowing four runs in six innings against Colorado. The All-Star has yielded five runs over 13 innings in two starts since missing nearly a month with right shoulder inflammation. Trout and Albert Pujols are a combined 0-for-14 against Alvarez, who owns a 2-0 mark and 1.57 ERA in three career starts against the Angels.

Santiago remained undefeated in his last 12 appearances after allowing two runs (one earned) over five innings last Friday against Oakland. The 26-year-old has yielded a total of two earned runs in his last three starts and has become a key part of the Angels’ rotation with the season-ending knee injury to Garrett Richards. Santiago is making his first appearance against Miami after going 0-1 with a 3.05 ERA in 12 career interleague games (five starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 3B David Freese has a hit in 19 of his last 22 games.

2. The Marlins are 19-44 when their opponents score first.

3. Angels closer Huston Street, who has not pitched since last Wednesday against Boston, owns a 5.40 ERA in 12 appearances against the Marlins.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Angels 4