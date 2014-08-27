Angels pound out 16 hits in win over Marlins

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout might end up winning the MVP award this season in the American League, but when it comes to monetary value, it’s difficult to argue against Matt Shoemaker.

Shoemaker, signed six years ago as an undrafted free agent, continued to give the Los Angeles Angels more bang for their buck with yet another dominant performance Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

Shoemaker, who is making slightly more ($500,500) than the major league minimum of $500,000, shut out the Miami Marlins on two hits over seven innings in the Angels’ 8-2 win.

Shoemaker (13-4) began the season in the Angels’ bullpen and has been sent down to the minors twice this season, but has become an invaluable piece to the rotation, something not too many could have predicted.

”Although we don’t have a crystal ball, you know that some guys are just waiting for an opportunity,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”Matt has always been very confident, he pitched very well at the minor league level, had a great year at the Double-A level three years ago. He’s been waiting for this opportunity.

“It’s tough enough to make it to the major leagues, but to make a footprint is a totally different chapter in your development and he is making the most of getting the baseball every fifth day. It’s great to see.”

Shoemaker (13-4) was coming off his best performance of the season, when he shut out the Red Sox on one hit over 7 2/3 innings. He hasn’t allowed a run in 16 1/3 consecutive innings, dating back to Aug. 16.

He has been as consistent as any Angels pitcher, allowing two earned runs or fewer in 12 of his 16 starts, and three earned runs or fewer in 14 of 16.

Tuesday he struck out six, including two against Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton. And he might be the only one who is not surprised by what he’s done given the chance.

“To be honest with you, yeah,” Shoemaker said when asked if he believed he could pitch this well in the big leagues. “I’ve wanted to play baseball for so long. If you want to feel like you belong, you want to keep getting better each day, and build off each day.”

Of course, it helps to get the kind of support the Angels offense gave him Tuesday, an offense which has struggled since the All-Star break but broke out for 16 hits against Marlins starter Nathan Eovaldi (6-9) and two relievers.

Center fielder Trout, first baseman Albert Pujols and third baseman David Freese each had three hits to lead the way, as everyone in the Angels starting lineup -- other than Josh Hamilton -- had at least one hit.

Six different Angels had at least one RBI, including Pujols and left fielder Efren Navarro, who had two apiece.

“We had a couple great at-bats tonight from everybody, everybody contributed,” said Trout, who reached base four times and got his 92nd RBI of the season. “Before the All-Star break, you saw what our bats can do.”

Coupled with Oakland’s loss to Houston, the Angels moved one game ahead of the A’s for first place in the American League West and reclaimed the best record in the majors at 78-53.

The Marlins scored their only runs of the game with two outs in the ninth off Angels right-hander Yoslan Herrera. First baseman Garrett Jones doubled and scored on a double by catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia. Shortstop Ed Lucas followed with a single to score Saltalamacchia, but it was far too little, too late, given the hole Eovaldi put the Marlins in early in the game.

“He’s leaving too many pitches up in the zone and that’s been going on for a few starts now,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “He’s going to need to make an adjustment, maybe pitch inside a little bit more and keep guys off his fastball. His last couple starts have been tough.”

Eovaldi gave up six runs on 10 hits and one walk in 3 1/3 innings, putting a strain on the bullpen.

“It’s definitely concerning,” Redmond said. “Three innings makes it tough to win a ballgame. We’re in crunch time where every start is big and every one of these games is big. It’s a missed opportunity for us. We have to have guys step up in log those innings. It puts a tough toll on the bullpen when you have to lean on them for six innings.”

NOTES: Marlins RHP Bryan Morris returned to Miami on Tuesday to have his right hip examined. Morris started to feel discomfort in the hip after his Saturday outing in Colorado. ... With 150 career homers, Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton is four shy of tying Dan Uggla’s franchise mark of 154. Only two active players -- Albert Pujols (24 years, 212 days) and Alex Rodriguez (24, 255) -- reached 150 career homers at a younger age than Stanton, who did it at 24 years and 290 days. ... Angels LHP Wade LeBlanc was designated for assignment, one day after giving up six runs in 3 1/3 innings in a loss to the Marlins. LeBlanc was replaced injured RHP Garrett Richards in the rotation. RHP Yoslan Herrera, who pitched six games out of the bullpen for the Angels in April, replaced LeBlanc on the roster. ... Marlins OF Reed Johnson needs one hit for No. 1,000 for his career.