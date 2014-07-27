Preview: Marlins at Astros

Christian Yelich continues to prosper in the leadoff spot for the Miami Marlins, setting the table for run producers Giancarlo Stanton and Casey McGehee on a much-improved offense. Yelich looks to stay hot as the visiting Marlins attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros on Sunday. The 22-year-old has posted at least two hits in 12 of his 21 games this month, including a pair in Saturday’s 7-3 victory as Miami won for the sixth time in seven contests.

Stanton leads the National League with 69 RBIs, McGehee has recorded 58 and Marcell Ozuna 54 for the Marlins, who are tied for fourth in the NL in runs this season after finishing last in the majors in 2013. The Marlins will have to deal with Houston All-Star Jose Altuve, who leads the majors with 145 hits and is riding an eight-game hitting streak. The Astros have lost seven of their last nine to drop a season-worst 20 games under .500.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jacob Turner (3-6, 6.03 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (4-8, 3.28)

Turner returned to the rotation Tuesday after eight relief appearances and limited Atlanta to two runs and four hits over five innings to earn the victory. Two of the 23-year-old’s three wins have come on the road and he is 3-4 with a 6.11 ERA in 10 overall starts this year. Turner, who was acquired from Detroit in 2012, has surrendered 90 hits over 68 2/3 innings this season as opponents are batting .319 against him.

McHugh (finger) is expected to return from the disabled list to make his first start since July 6 and try to snap a five-game losing streak. The Indiana native has pitched better than his record indicates, allowing three or fewer runs in 10 of 14 starts overall. McHugh, who has struck out 93 in 82 1/3 innings, is 0-2 in two appearances (one start) against Miami in his career - yielding five runs in 4 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston DH-OF Chris Carter is batting .324 in July with seven homers and 16 RBIs to raise his average to .215.

2. Miami 2B Donovan Solano is 9-for-20 since the All-Star break and has three hits in the first two games of the series.

3. Astros rookie 1B Jon Singleton is just 3-for-36 with 15 strikeouts in his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Marlins 2