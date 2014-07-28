FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marlins 4, Astros 2
July 28, 2014

Marlins 4, Astros 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Marlins 4, Astros 2: Garrett Jones and Marcell Ozuna each belted solo homers as visiting Miami completed a three-game sweep of struggling Houston.

Ozuna finished with a pair of hits while Jordany Valdespin and Casey McGehee knocked in a run apiece as the Marlins won for the seventh time in eight games. Jacob Turner (4-6) allowed one run on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out four to win his second straight start after rejoining the rotation.

Jose Altuve hammered a solo homer among his three hits for the Astros, who have dropped eight of their last 10 contests. Houston starter Collin McHugh (4-9) yielded four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine over 6 1/3 innings to suffer his sixth consecutive loss.

Valdespin hooked an RBI triple down the right-field line and scored on McGehee’s sacrifice fly before Jones launched his 11th homer into the right-field seats in the first inning. Altuve got one back for the Astros with a homer to left-center on the second pitch he saw from Turner in the bottom of the frame.

Ozuna blasted his 16th home run way over the left-field wall in the sixth on a 0-1 pitch from McHugh, pushing Miami’s lead to 4-1. Steve Cishek surrendered rookie Jon Singleton’s solo homer in the ninth – the only hit given up by Miami’s bullpen in 3 1/3 innings -- before nailing down his 26th save

GAME NOTEBOOK: Miami started the season 3-15 away from home and has won 20 of 34 since following its best seven-game road trip in franchise history (6-1). … The Astros activated McHugh (finger) from the disabled list and recalled RHP Paul Clemens while optioning RHP Brad Peacock to Triple-A Oklahoma City and placing RHP Josh Zeid on the 15-day DL. … Houston starts a three-game home series against Oakland and the Marlins host Washington in the opener of a three-game set on Monday.

