Bour sparks Marlins to high-scoring win over A's

OAKLAND, Calif. -- By the time the top of the third inning ended Tuesday night at the Oakland Coliseum, the Marlins owned a six-run lead against the Oakland Athletics and every batter in the Miami lineup had at least one hit.

The Marlins' hitters were just warming up.

Miami pounded out a season-high 19 hits in an 11-9 victory against the A's, and the red-hot Justin Bour led the way.

Bour went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and four runs in the opener of a two-game interleague series.

"It's very easy to become complacent if you go out there and score a lot of runs (early), but the team did a great job," Bour said. "Everybody, one through nine, continued to take good at-bats, getting on base for everyone, and it worked out well for us."

Dee Gordon and Giancarlo Stanton each had three hits for the Marlins, who won for just the sixth time in their past 26 games. Derek Dietrich, J.T. Realmuto and JT Riddle each had two hits. Dietrich, Gordon and Ichiro Suzuki had two RBIs apiece.

Bour hit his team-high 12th home run of the season, a solo shot in the seventh. He has homered in eight of his past 12 games.

"I think he's just feeling good," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "When he was struggling, it didn't look good, but we also talked about water finding its level, and guys that can hit eventually get there."

A's right-hander Jesse Hahn (1-4) left the game in the third inning with a right triceps strain. Hahn gave up five runs on seven hits over two-plus innings, striking out two without issuing a walk.

The velocity on Hahn's fastball in the third had a decided drop, from its regular 93-95 mph to 90. He gave up a single to Christian Yelich and fell behind 2-1 in the count to Marcell Ozuna. At that point, trainer Nick Paparesta and manager Bob Melvin came to the mound, and Hahn left the game.

"I wasn't feeling anything out there," Hahn said of pain. "It was kind of weird. I was trying to throw the ball as hard as I can and look up and see 89 (mph) on the board. I know something isn't right."

Oakland's Yonder Alonso hit his 13th home run of the season, a leadoff shot in the second, tying Khris Davis for the team lead. Alonso was hit by a pitch by left-hander Jarlin Garcia in his right hand in the sixth. He finished the sixth inning, then left the game with contusions on his right hand and wrist.

X-rays were negative.

"It's a little sore, but it's good," said Alonso, who returned to the lineup after missing four games with a strained left knee. "I got to see how I feel during the night. I think we got very lucky. Lucky there were no breaks."

Ryon Healy hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning for the A's, and Rajai Davis added a two-run blast in the ninth when Oakland scored three times off AJ Ramos and closed within two runs. Jed Lowrie went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs.

"It was a good win," Mattingly said. "I don't care how you get it at this point. We need to get them. It's not exactly the way you would want to do it, but these guys, they hit the home run, they get back in the game with it, but we were able to keep tacking on, which is obviously good for us. We pretty much needed all of it."

Marlins right-hander Jose Urena (2-2) gave up six runs on four hits over five innings in his fourth start of the season. He struck out three, walked two and allowed two home runs.

The A's trailed 8-4 through five innings but cut Miami's lead to 8-6 in the sixth on back-to-back doubles by Lowrie and Khris Davis and an RBI single by Stephen Vogt.

Bour made it 9-6 with a leadoff home run in the seventh, and the Marlins added two run in the ninth.

Miami scored one run in the first inning, three in the second and three in the third.

Gordon led off the game with a bunt single, stole second, moved to third when Vogt's throw went into center field for an error and scored on Stanton's single.

In the second, Miami had five hits off Hahn, including an RBI triple by Gordon, a double by Riddle and a two-run single by Suzuki.

Oakland answered with a run in the bottom of the second when Alonso hit a leadoff home run.

In the third, Miami had four more hits, including RBI doubles by Ozuna and Bour and a run-scoring single by Dietrich off reliever Bobby Wahl.

Oakland cut Miami's lead to 7-4 in the fourth when Healy lined a three-run shot, his eighth homer of the season, over the 400-foot sign in center field.

The Marlins responded with three more hits and a run in the fifth, making it 8-4 on Dietrich's RBI single.

NOTES: Marlins CF Christian Yelich left the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with a hip flexor injury and is day-to-day. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton hit second in the order for the second time in his career. .. Marlins RHP David Phelps was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday because of a death in his family. He will rejoin the team for a Friday home game against the Los Angeles Angels. ... Marlin RHP Drew Steckenrider was called up from Triple-A New Orleans and began his first career major league stint. ... A's OF Mark Canha made his third career start in center field, all this season.