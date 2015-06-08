Preview: Marlins at Blue Jays

Fresh off an impressive three-game sweep of Houston, the Toronto Blue Jays go for their sixth consecutive victory when they host the Miami Marlins on Monday in the opener of their three-game interleague series. Toronto polished off the American League West-leading Astros with a three-run ninth inning en route to a 7-6 win on Sunday.

Chris Colabello spent two lackluster seasons in Minnesota but has been quite the find for the Blue Jays, delivering a two-run walk-off single Sunday to extend his hitting streak to 17 games - the longest active string in the majors. Jose Bautista ran his own hitting streak to 11 games with a pair of homers, giving him four blasts and six RBIs in the last four contests. Toronto has piled up 35 runs during its winning streak and faces another potent offensive team in the Marlins, who took two of three at Colorado over the weekend and have scored 26 runs during a 4-1 stretch. It is the first meeting between the teams since they completed a blockbuster 12-player trade following the 2012 season.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Brad Hand (1-1, 4.24 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (2-3, 3.77)

After making 14 appearances out of the bullpen, Hand was elevated to the rotation following a pair of injuries and has acquitted himself well in his two starts. The 25-year-old Minneapolis native earned his first victory of the season last time out by limiting the Chicago Cubs to two runs and six hits over six innings. Toronto’s Jose Reyes is 2-for-4 against Hand, who worked five scoreless frames in his first start.

Like Hand, Estrada also began the season in the bullpen before being inserted into the starting rotation in early May. Estrada finally picked up his first victory as a starter his last time out, giving up three runs - two earned - and six hits over six innings at Washington. He has allowed six homers this season but has been prone to the long ball throughout his career, giving up four blasts in one game versus Miami last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion sat out Sunday after receiving a cortisone shot in his shoulder but hopes to return to the lineup Monday.

2. Miami 2B Dee Gordon collected three hits Sunday to boost his average to a major league-leading .372.

3. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games while ex-Marlin Reyes has a five-game hitting streak and four-game RBI run.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Marlins 4