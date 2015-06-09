Preview: Marlins at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have been mashing opponents into submission and go for their season-high seventh consecutive victory against the visiting Miami Marlins on Tuesday in the second of a three-game series. The Blue Jays have outscored opponents 46-16 during their winning streak and Monday’s 11-3 romp gave them at least six runs scored in six straight games for the first time since May 2000.

Left-hander Mark Buerhle, who was dealt from Miami to Toronto as part of a 12-player blockbuster deal in November 2012, is coming off consecutive complete-game victories and takes a 17-inning scoreless streak into Tuesday’s start. Chris Colabello owns the longest hitting streak in the majors at 18 games while Jose Bautista matched his career high with a 12-game string. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson homered and drove in three runs Monday and has hit safely in 12 of 13 games. Giancarlo Stanton moved into a tie for the Major League lead with his 19th homer for Miami, which had won nine of its previous 11 meetings versus Toronto.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Dan Haren (6-2, 3.18 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (7-4, 4.35)

Haren gave up three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday to win his second straight start and stretch his unbeaten string to four outings. The 34-year-old California native is 5-1 over his last eight starts, allowing two runs or fewer on six occasions in that span. Haren has compiled an 8-3 mark and 4.99 ERA against the Blue Jays, but he also has yielded 19 home runs in only 83 innings against them.

Buehrle is coming off his best outing of the season, blanking Washington on six hits to earn his 10th career shutout and first since Aug. 30, 2013. He was rocked for four first-inning runs by Minnesota in his previous turn but found a groove and permitted one single the rest of the way. After failing to go beyond six innings in his first seven starts, Buehrle has pitched at least 7 1/3 innings over his last four outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Buehrle is 30-10 in interleague play, the most wins by any pitcher in that format.

2. Miami placed RHP Bryan Morris (back) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled LHP Adam Conley from Triple-A New Orleans.

3. Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion, who received a cortisone shot in the shoulder over the weekend, hopes to return to the lineup Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Marlins 3