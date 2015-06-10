Preview: Marlins at Blue Jays

The surging Toronto Blue Jays can move over the .500 mark for the first time in more than a month as they go for a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Jays extended their winning streak to a season-high seven games in dramatic fashion, getting a two-run walk-off homer from Edwin Encarnación in Tuesday’s 4-3 victory.

Encarnacion, who clubbed 112 homers over the previous three years, returned to the lineup after missing the past two games due to an ailing left shoulder. Chris Colabello and Jose Bautista had their respective hitting streaks halted at 18 and 12 games but Toronto has outscored the opposition 50-19 during the winning streak. Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has gone deep three times in the series, including a pair Tuesday to give him the major-league lead in homers (21) and RBIs (51). Miami, which had won four of five entering the series, is looking to avoid being swept for the sixth time this season.

TV: 12:37 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (4-3, 3.72 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Scott Copeland (0-0, 0.00)

Koehler is coming off one of his best outings of the season, earning the victory in Colorado by holding the Rockies to one run and eight hits over seven innings. He had lasted only 3 1/3 innings in his previous turn and was battered by the New York Mets for five runs on seven hits while matching a season worst with four walks. Koehler has not allowed a home run since he was taken deep three times at Washington on May 6.

Copeland will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make a start in place of rookie Aaron Sanchez, who is being skipped a turn in order to manage his innings. Copeland made his major-league debut in relief against Cleveland on May 2, allowing one hit in one inning, and followed it up with two scoreless innings against the Indians the next day. He is 4-1 with a 1.97 ERA at Buffalo, including five scoreless frames in his last start.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Stanton is the eighth player in major-league history with six 20-homer seasons by age 25.

3. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson has three straight two-hit games and has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Marlins 5