Blue Jays 4, Marlins 3

TORONTO -- Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Miami Marlins 4-3.

The one-out blast to center on the first pitch against right-hander A.J. Ramos (0-1) extended the Blue Jays’ winning streak to a season-best seven games.

The Blue Jays overcame two home runs by Miami right fielder Giancarlo Stanton and a solo homer by left fielder Christian Yelich.

Right-hander Liam Hendriks (2-0) pitched the ninth for Toronto.

Miami right-hander Dan Haren allowed three hits and two runs while striking out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Toronto left fielder Chris Colabello had his career-long hitting streak end at 18. Miami center fielder Marcell Ozuna extended his season-best hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning single.

Toronto left-hander Mark Buehrle allowed eight hits, one intentional walk and two runs on two home runs in six innings.

Right-hander Roberto Osuna replaced Buehrle to open the seventh inning of a 2-2 game. The rookie reliever gave up a two-out homer to Stanton, his second homer of the game, his third of the series and his 21st of the season.

It was the third multi-homer game of the season for Stanton and the 16th of his career.

Left-hander Mike Dunn took over for Haren in the eighth and allowed only a walk to pinch-hitter Danny Valencia.

Ramos entered in the ninth and allowed a leadoff single to third baseman Josh Donaldson. After right fielder Jose Bautista struck out, Encarnacion hit his 13th homer of the season.

Stanton hit his 20th homer of the season with two out in the first inning to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead.

The homer snapped a string of 17 straight scoreless innings by Buehrle that included a shutout over the Washington Nationals last Wednesday, which was his second straight complete game.

The Marlins took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Yelich hit his third homer of the season on the first pitch with two out.

Haren retired his first nine batters of the game before shortstop Jose Reyes led off the fourth with a double to right.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson singled to left and took third on a wild pitch.

Bautista and Encarnacion followed with sacrifice flies to tie the game 2-2.

NOTES: DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left shoulder) returned to the Blue Jays’ lineup after missing two games. He left Saturday’s game in the eighth and had a cortisone shot. ... Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) is scheduled to make a rehabilitation start Thursday with Triple-A New Orleans. ... Marlins RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) allowed three hits, five walks and one run and struck out four in 4 2/3 innings Monday in his rehab start with New Orleans. ... Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez was scheduled to start the series finale against the Marlins on Wednesday, but RHP Scott Copeland (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make a spot start in his place against RHP Tom Koehler (4-3, 3.72). Sanchez will return to the rotation next week against the New York Mets. Copeland has made two relief appearances for Toronto this season.