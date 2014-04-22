Preview: Marlins at Braves

Jose Fernandez won’t forget the final start of his 2013 National League Rookie of the Year campaign, and the Atlanta Braves won’t either. Fernandez takes the mound as the Miami Marlins visit Atlanta on Tuesday for the second game of a three-game set, Fernandez’s first appearance against the Braves since Sept. 11, a game in which Fernandez got the win and hit a home run that cleared the benches when Atlanta took issue with his reaction to the homer. The Braves used a familiar script to take the series opener Monday 4-2 in 10 innings, riding the combination of strong starting pitching and power.

Atlanta starters posted their eighth consecutive quality start and 18th in the past 19 games. Andrelton Simmons hit a solo homer and Evan Gattis blasted the game-winning long ball as the Braves improved to 12-1 when hitting at least one homer. The Marlins are 0-7 away from home, the worst road start by a National League team since the 2009 Nationals dropped their first eight away contests, and have scored three runs or less in five of those seven defeats.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (2-1, 2.66 ERA) vs. Braves LH Alex Wood (2-2, 1.67)

Fernandez rebounded from his first loss of the season April 11 at Philadelphia with seven strong innings in a no decision Wednesday against Washington, allowing three runs on Jayson Werth’s homer but striking out 10 in six innings. The 21-year-old has 33 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings and is holding right-handed hitters to a .125 batting average. Fernandez went 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against the Braves last season, striking out 13 in 13 innings.

Wood has pitched well enough to be 4-0, were it not for Atlanta scoring one run combined in his two defeats. He pitched the first complete game of his career Thursday in Philadelphia, allowing the game’s only run in the eighth inning while striking out seven. Wood made four appearances (two starts) against the Marlins as a rookie last season, going 0-1 with a 5.56 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Right-handers have struck out 17 times in 40 at-bats against Fernandez this season.

2. The Braves have dominated the Marlins since the start of 2012, winning 28 of the past 38 meetings.

3. Atlanta P Mike Minor is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, and could make his season debut either Friday or Saturday.

PREDICTION: Braves 2, Marlins 1