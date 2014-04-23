Preview: Marlins at Braves

Aaron Harang is 35 years old with 13 seasons in the major leagues, but the right-hander has experienced perhaps the most incredible month of his career since he was released by Cleveland and signed by the Atlanta Braves. Harang, who makes his fifth start for the Braves when the National League East leaders host the Miami Marlins in the finale of a three-game series Wednesday, has taken two no-hitters past the sixth inning and leads the NL in ERA. The Marlins aim to win the series behind Nathan Eovaldi, who will be hard-pressed to top Jose Fernandez’s three-hit, 14-strikeout gem in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory.

When the Marlins do get a lead, Steve Cishek is almost automatic at closing out the victory. Miami’s closer converted his 33rd consecutive save opportunity Tuesday, a streak dating to June 8 of last season. Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel will have plenty of eyes on him the next time he pitches after two shaky performances following a weeklong absence due to shoulder stiffness.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Florida (Miami), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 3.55 ERA) vs. Braves RH Aaron Harang (3-1, 0.70)

Eovaldi has not won since April 1 despite allowing three earned runs on less in two of his previous three starts. He gave up seven hits but only one earned run in six innings against Seattle on Friday, and has struck out 17 hitters with just two walks in his past 19 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old went 1-0 in two starts against Atlanta in 2013, firing 15 shutout innings while striking out 14 with an 0.87 WHIP.

Harang pitched seven no-hit innings Friday against the New York Mets, walking six and striking out five, the latest effort in his amazing first month with Atlanta. He has allowed two earned runs in 25 2/3 innings, is holding opponents to a .110 batting average and has given up two hits or fewer in three of his four starts. Harang won just five of his 26 starts a year ago with Seattle and the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami OF Christian Yelich is hitting .373 during his 16-game hitting streak.

2. Atlanta OF B.J. Upton is two hits away from 1,000 for his career and two stolen bases from 250.

3. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman has hit a mini-skid, going 1-for-14 in his past three games after recording at least one hit in 13 of his previous 14 outings.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Marlins 1