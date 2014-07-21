Preview: Marlins at Braves

Chris Johnson almost won a batting title last season with the Atlanta Braves, and the third baseman has found his power stroke while raising his average in recent weeks. The Braves host the Miami Marlins on Monday in the opener of a four-game series and Johnson, who hit .327 in June, has belted four of his seven homers in 2014 during his current five-game hitting streak. The Marlins arrive in Atlanta after getting a boost from Casey McGehee in Sunday’s 3-2 victory over San Francisco as the third baseman launched his second homer of the season.

McGehee is third in the National League in hitting at .322, but is not known for his power. Miami’s big threat, right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, has homered in two of his first three games after the All-Star break and is tied for NL lead with 23. Johnson batted .321 last season in his first year with Atlanta, and has improved his average to .280 in 2014 while helping the Braves win four of their past five.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (6-7, 3.99 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (9-6, 2.71)

Koehler did not get a decision in his final start before the All-Star break, allowing three runs on just two hits in 6 1/3 innings July 12 against the New York Mets. That followed his worst outing of the year, in which Koehler gave up seven runs over three innings July 7 at Arizona. He is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in two starts against the Braves this season.

Teheran did not pitch in the All-Star game and makes his first appearance since July 13 against the Chicago Cubs when he yielded four runs on seven hits over seven innings to earn the win. The 23-year-old ranks fifth in the National League in WHIP (1.04) and sixth in ERA (2.71). Teheran has made two starts against Miami this season, going 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA and two walks and 13 strikeouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Stanton is 14 homers shy of tying Miami’s franchise career record of 154, held by Dan Uggla, who was released by Atlanta on Friday.

2. Atlanta 2B Tommy La Stella recorded a three-run double Sunday, and the rookie is 6-for-7 with 13 RBIs in bases-loaded situations this season.

3. Miami LF Christian Yelich is batting .324 since returning from the disabled list June 29, hitting safely in 14 of 16 games.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Marlins 2