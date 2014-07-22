Preview: Marlins at Braves

The National League East is rich with young pitching talent, but Jacob Turner and Mike Minor have not distinguished themselves during disappointing 2014 seasons. Turner takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Tuesday when they visit Minor and the Atlanta Braves as both hurlers look to leave behind their first-half struggles. Turner posted a 3.74 ERA last season as a 22-year-old but has seen his ERA balloon above six and spent the last month in the bullpen, while the 26-year-old Minor won once in his past 10 starts while allowing four runs or more four times in his past seven outings.

Miami left fielder Christian Yelich went 2-for-4 with a walk Monday and has at least one hit in nine of 10 career games at Atlanta, singling to start a two-run 10th as Miami took the series opener 3-1. Atlanta’s offense – which has been inconsistent all season – continues showing signs of life as five of eight starters Monday are hitting .275 or higher. Justin Upton extended his hitting streak to six games for the Braves on Monday and has hit safely in 11 of his past 14 contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Florida (Miami), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jacob Turner (2-6, 6.22 ERA) vs. Braves LH Mike Minor (3-5, 4.86)

Turner returns to the rotation after eight relief appearances, during which he allowed 21 hits and posted a 5.74 ERA in 15 2/3 innings. He started and lost against the Braves on May 31, yielding five runs (four earned) on seven hits in five innings, and fell from the rotation by allowing five runs in each of his next two starts. Turner last pitched July 13, giving up two runs in three innings of relief against the Mets.

Minor beat the Cubs in his final start before the All-Star break July 12, but gave up six runs and 11 hits in six innings. He has surrendered nine hits or more in four of his past seven starts, but did strike out 11 at Washington on June 20. Minor’s WHIP of 1.49 is substantially higher than the 1.09 he posted last season and the 1.15 he recorded in 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman struck out three times Monday and is 2-for-41 in 10 games against Miami this season.

2. The Marlins have improved greatly on the road since opening the season 3-15 away from home, going 15-13 in their past 28 away contests.

3. Atlanta OF Jordan Schafer is 15-for-16 in stolen-base attempts this season despite playing in only 55 games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Braves 3