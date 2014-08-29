Preview: Marlins at Braves

The Atlanta Braves return home Friday to open a three-game series against the Miami Marlins, beginning a critical two-week stretch which likely will determine if they have any chance to catch the Washington Nationals in the National League East. The Braves start Ervin Santana in the opener as they begin play six games behind the Nationals, who are at playoff contenders Seattle and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the next six games while Atlanta hosts the Marlins and last-place Philadelphia. The Marlins open the series with Tom Koehler on the mound and still maintain faint wild-card hopes, trailing San Francisco by 5 ½ games for the NL’s final playoff spot.

Miami also faces a critical stretch in its hopes to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2009, beginning the weekend at 65-67. The Marlins play six of their next nine against the Braves, then open a 10-game road trip with four games at NL Central-leading Milwaukee. Atlanta, which sits 1 ½ games behind the Giants in the wild-card race, has won nine of its past 13 games after wrapping up a 6-4 road swing through Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and New York.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Miami RH Tom Koehler (9-9, 3.82 ERA) vs. Braves RH Ervin Santana (13-7, 3.60)

Koehler has pitched well against Atlanta this season despite a 0-1 record in three outings, posting a 2.70 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 20 innings. He gave up three runs on eight hits in seven innings Saturday at Colorado, getting a no-decision after winning back-to-back starts against St. Louis and Arizona. Koehler has struggled in road games, posting a 4.94 ERA in 14 starts as opposed to a 2.69 ERA in 12 home outings.

Santana’s streak of six consecutive wins ended Saturday but he did his part, allowing one run on four hits in seven innings of a 1-0 loss at Cincinnati. The 31-year-old, who will be a free agent after the season, has been outstanding for Atlanta in his past eight starts, going 6-1 with a 2.75 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP with 52 strikeouts. Santana is 2-0 in three starts against Miami this season with a 3.26 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman is hitting .291 on the season, but the All-Star is only 3-for-51 against Miami.

2. Braves CF Emilio Bonifacio went 4-for-5 Wednesday, raising his average to .337 since coming off the disabled list July 22.

3. Miami SS Adeiny Hechavarria snapped a 516 at-bat homerless drought with a solo shot in the third inning Wednesday against the Angels.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Marlins 2