Preview: Marlins at Braves

Justin Upton won’t be happy to see the calendar flip from August to September, unless the Atlanta Braves left fielder can stay hot at the plate. The Braves host the Miami Marlins on Saturday and Upton – who is hitting .329 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in his last 21 games – looks to continue building his case for National League player of the month while keeping the Braves in the playoff race. Miami outfielder Marcell Ozuna is also warming up, hitting .378 with 12 RBIs in his past 11 games.

Ozuna collected three hits for the third time in eight games Friday, but the Braves opened a six-game homestand with a 5-2 victory to even the season series at seven games apiece and moved within a game of St. Louis for the NL’s second wild-card spot. Miami is 2-5 on its current nine-game road trip and has allowed 26 runs in its past four defeats. Atlanta has scored four runs or more in eight of its past 10 victories.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jarred Cosart (11-8, 3.98 ERA) vs. Braves RH Aaron Harang (10-8, 3.60)

Cosart has impressed in four starts since the Marlins acquired him in a trade with Houston, going 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA. The 24-year-old beat the Los Angeles Angels on Monday by allowing one run on seven hits in 7 2/3 innings, and has given up two runs on 16 hits in 20 2/3 innings across his past three outings. Cosart beat Atlanta on June 26 while with Houston, giving up one run on six hits in seven innings.

Harang has been a tremendous surprise for the Braves this season, but Miami has given the 36-year-old fits while scoring 14 runs on 28 hits across four starts. Harang is 0-1 with a 5.18 ERA against the Marlins this season, 10-7 with a 3.34 ERA against the rest of baseball. He has lost two of his past three starts, allowing four runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in a loss Sunday at Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami OF Reed Johnson’s next hit will give him 1,000 for his career.

2. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Friday, and is 3-for-54 with 20 strikeouts in 14 games against Miami this season.

3. Upton has 26 homers this season, 17 coming at home.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Marlins 2