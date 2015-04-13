Preview: Marlins at Braves

Mat Latos called his first start with the Miami Marlins an embarrassment, but the right-hander gets an immediate shot at amends when Miami opens a three-game series at NL East-leader Atlanta on Monday. The Marlins certainly can use a boost after losing two of three to Tampa Bay, finishing the first week with a 1-5 record.

Atlanta pounded Latos for seven runs in two-thirds of an inning in his Miami debut Tuesday, an effort Latos told reporters afterward was “outright embarrassing.” For a team that carried playoff aspirations into the season, Miami has looked like anything but a contender in the first week -- with four regulars hitting under .200 and losing bench players Don Kelly and Jeff Mathis to broken fingers Sunday. The Braves finally lost after five consecutive victories Sunday, falling to the Mets 4-3 as Atlanta’s bullpen allowed its first run of the season. Andrelton Simmons recorded two hits Sunday and is 4-for-10 with three doubles and a triple in his past three games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Mat Latos (0-1, 94.50 ERA) vs. Braves RH Shelby Miller (0-0, 0.00)

Latos gave up six hits and walked two in the shortest outing of his career Tuesday, throwing 38 pitches and facing 10 hitters as the Braves batted around. He went 33-16 with a 3.31 ERA in 81 starts across three seasons for Cincinnati before being traded to Miami in December. Latos is 1-1 in three career starts at Turner Field.

Miller pitched well in his Atlanta debut against the Marlins on Wednesday, getting a no-decision while holding Miami to four hits in five shutout innings with four strikeouts – two of Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton. He pitched twice at Turner Field while with St. Louis, going 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA. Miller’s last loss came to the Marlins on Aug. 11 last season, as he is 2-0 with seven no-decisions since allowing five runs on eight hits in a 6-5 loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton is 3-for-19 to start the season with one extra-base hit and seven strikeouts.

2. Atlanta dominated the Marlins in sweeping the season-opening series, outscoring Miami 16-3.

3. Miami SS Dee Gordon finished with three hits for the second time in three games Sunday and is hitting .346 with three stolen bases.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Marlins 2