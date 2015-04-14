Preview: Marlins at Braves

Alberto Callaspo and Cody Martin are not household names, but the two are driving factors behind the Atlanta Braves’ stunning start. The rebuilt Braves aim for their seventh victory in eight contests when they host the struggling Miami Marlins on Tuesday, one day after Callaspo extended his hitting streak to six games and Martin fired two more innings of scoreless relief in Atlanta’s 3-2 victory over Miami.

The Marlins are mired in a miserable 1-6 stretch to begin the season, placing three players on the disabled list Monday hours before falling to 0-4 against the Braves. Leadoff hitter Dee Gordon has reached base in six of Miami’s seven games, but the middle of the Marlins’ lineup continues to struggle. Giancarlo Stanton went 0-for-4 Monday and is hitting .130. Callaspo is batting .471 on the season while Martin has started his major-league career by allowing one hit and striking out nine in 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (0-1, 3.00 ERA) vs. Braves RH Trevor Cahill (2014: 3-12, 5.61)

Koehler struck out four in six innings in his season debut against Atlanta on Wednesday, giving up A.J. Pierzynski’s two-run homer in the seventh inning in a 2-0 loss. “Obviously, the one glaring mistake is the one that cost us the game,” Koehler told reporters after scattering three hits before allowing a single and a homer to start the seventh. He has pitched well at Turner Field, posting a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings across five outings (four starts; all no-decisions).

Cahill makes his Atlanta debut after Arizona traded the former All-Star to the Braves for a minor-league outfielder at the end of spring training. Cahill posted a 6.31 ERA in 17 starts for the Diamondbacks and gave up four earned runs on 14 hits in 10 innings this spring. He averaged 13.3 wins in his first four seasons (2009-2012), winning 18 and making the All-Star team with Oakland in 2010, but is just 11-22 the past two years.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami placed P Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation), INF Don Kelley (fractured finger) and C Jeff Mathis (fractured hand) on the disabled list Monday.

2. The Braves designated P Juan Jaime for assignment Monday, one day after he walked two hitters in a 4-3 loss to the Mets. The team also promoted rookie P Sugar Ray Marimon.

3. Miami CF Marcell Ozuna played Monday, a day after being benched for being late to batting practice.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Braves 2