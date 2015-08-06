Preview: Marlins at Braves

Nick Markakis and A.J. Pierzynski are doing their part to keep the Atlanta Braves competitive, even as the team sinks further in the standings. The Braves open a four-game home series Thursday against the disappointing Miami Marlins, who will look to snap Markakis’ hitting streak at 12 games and end Pierzynski’s streak at 10.

But with Freddie Freeman back on the disabled list for the second time this summer, the inability to generate runs has been a heavy factor in Atlanta losing 18 of its past 24 games. The Marlins’ expectations of contending for a National League playoff berth combusted by posting sub-.500 records in each of the first four months. Outfielder Ichiro Suzuki enters the series 96 hits shy of reaching 3,000 for his career and four stolen bases away from 500. A pair of rookies making their ninth major-league starts – Miami’s Jose Urena and Atlanta’s Matt Wisler – take the mound for the series opener.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Urena (1-5, 4.37 ERA) vs. Braves RH Matt Wisler (5-2, 4.44)

Urena made his major-league debut April 14 against the Braves, allowing one hit in one scoreless inning of relief. The 23-year-old went 1-4 in seven starts from late May through the end of June, giving up three runs or fewer in his final six outings before being sent to Triple-A New Orleans. He returned to the rotation after the Marlins dealt Dan Haren and Mat Latos at the trade deadline, giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits in five innings Saturday against San Diego.

Wisler looks to rebound from the worst start of his young career after he was hammered for seven runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings Saturday at Philadelphia. Prior to that outing, the 22-year-old had not allowed more than four earned runs in any start, going 4-0 with a 3.30 ERA in five July starts with victories over three teams in playoff contention (the Nationals, Dodgers and Cardinals). Wisler has yet to lose in three home starts, posting a 2.33 ERA in games at Turner Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves diagnosed injured SS Andrelton Simmons with a bone bruise in his right thumb as the two-time Gold Glove winner has missed the past four games.

2. Miami 2B Dee Gordon, who is fourth in the NL in hitting (.329), is batting .391 during his current 11-game hitting streak against the Braves, dating back to Aug. 13 last season.

3. Atlanta is 7-2 against Miami this season, holding the Marlins to 2.8 runs per contest.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Marlins 3