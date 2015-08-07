Preview: Marlins at Braves

The Miami Marlins’ hopes of contending for a playoff spot were dashed in the opening weeks of the season, but the return of Jose Fernandez from Tommy John surgery has provided a lift while the Marlins look toward 2016. Fernandez makes his seventh start of the season Friday as the Marlins play the second contest of a four-game road series against the Atlanta Braves, with Fernandez aiming to improve to 5-0 this season and continue his career dominance against the Braves.

Fernandez owns a 3-1 record and a 0.93 ERA in four career meetings with the Braves, who feature two of the hotter hitters in the National League in Nick Markakis (13-game hitting streak) and A.J. Pierzynski (11-game streak). Rookie second baseman Jace Peterson has snapped out of a brutal slump this week, going 10-for-22 during a five-game hitting streak with two homers, five runs scored and seven RBIs. Miami’s Dee Gordon went 2-for-5 Thursday and is hitting .417 in 14 career games at Turner Field.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (4-0, 2.13 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (7-6, 4.59)

Fernandez walked away from Sunday’s start against San Diego with a no-decision despite holding the Padres scoreless over six innings with four hits allowed and 10 strikeouts. The 23-year-old Fernandez has struck out 26 in 19 innings across his past three outings. In 42 major-league starts, the 2013 National League rookie of the year is 20-8 with a 2.23 ERA while averaging 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Teheran has been excellent in 10 home starts, going 5-1 with a 2.37 ERA and only three homers allowed in 64 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old won just his second road outing in 12 starts Sunday at Philadelphia, giving up two runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings. Teheran is 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season with the victory coming on opening day in Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves have handled the Marlins in 2015, leading the season series 8-2 after Thursday’s 9-8 victory.

2. Miami’s Derek Dietrich homered Thursday and is batting .313 in his past 26 contests to raise his average to .275.

3. Miami has allowed opponents to score at least five runs and collect at least 12 hits in its past four contests, all losses.

PREDICTION: Braves 2, Marlins 1