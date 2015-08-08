Preview: Marlins at Braves

(Updated: RECASTS - first sentence)

Returning home has helped the Atlanta Braves find their offense, and they hope a couple of newcomers will contribute to the scoring trend when the Miami Marlins visit on Saturday. Atlanta, which scored 21 runs during a 2-8 road trip, has totaled 28 in the first five games of its current homestand and looks for a boost from veterans Nick Swisher and Michael Bourn, who were acquired in a trade Friday with Cleveland.

Bourn, who hit .275 in 208 games with Atlanta from 2011-12, and Swisher are expected to be activated in time for Saturday’s contest. The Marlins fell apart in Friday’s 6-3 loss as shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, who had not made an error in 43 consecutive games, recorded two in the pivotal seventh inning. Miami has lost five in a row and 12 of its past 14, falling to a season-worst 24 games under .500. Friday’s victory gives the Braves a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (8-8, 3.71 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (3-3, 5.40)

Koehler has struggled in losing his past two starts, giving up seven runs (six earned) in 4 1/3 innings of a 12-1 loss Monday to the New York Mets after allowing five runs in six innings July 29 against Washington. The 29-year-old has lost four of his past five outings. following a three-start winning streak, and owns a 5.01 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break. Koehler, who is 1-1 in three games against Atlanta this season, is 1-3 lifetime against the Braves in 12 career appearances (eight starts) with a 2.98 ERA.

Foltynewicz was hit hard in his second start since rejoining the rotation, giving up six runs on nine hits – including four homers – against San Francisco on Monday, in a game Atlanta rallied to win in extra innings. The 23-year-old held Baltimore to two runs on six hits in six innings of a 2-0 loss July 29, but surrendered two homers in that contest. Foltynewicz is 3-1 in six home starts with a 5.97 ERA, and makes his first career appearance against the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves sent 3B Chris Johnson to the Indians for Bourn and Swisher, who is expected to come off the disabled list (knee) Saturday.

2. Miami is 6-for-26 with runners in scoring position and has stranded 15 runners on base through the first two games of the series.

3. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis collected three hits Friday to extend his hitting streak to 14 games and C A.J. Pierzynski went 1-for-4 to push his streak to 12 contests.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Marlins 2