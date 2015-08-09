Preview: Marlins at Braves

Shelby Miller takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves in Sunday’s series finale against the visiting Miami Marlins, and the All-Star definitely would appreciate some support from his offense. Miller enters the outing having received 2.6 runs of support per nine innings, the lowest number in baseball and a contributing factor to the right-hander’s 14-start winless streak.

Miller will look for right fielder Nick Markakis (15-game hitting streak) and catcher A.J. Pierzynski (13-game streak) to continue pacing an offense hitting .292 while scoring 5.4 runs per game in August. First baseman Nick Swisher made the most of his Atlanta debut, doubling home two runs while turning an unassisted double play in Saturday’s 7-2 victory. The Marlins have dropped six in a row and are 5-17 since the All-Star break, but have bigger concerns as ace Jose Fernandez was sent back to Miami with tightness in his right shoulder. The Marlins have posted a 6.43 ERA in their past 11 games, going 2-9.

TV: 5:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Brad Hand (1-2, 4.71 ERA) vs. Braves RH Shelby Miller (5-8, 2.44)

Hand struggled in the first inning of Tuesday’s start against the Mets – his first starting assignment since early June – but settled in after that, allowing no runs on five hits in four innings of a no-decision. The 25-year-old made three starts earlier this season, but gave up six runs on six hits in two-thirds of an inning June 8 at Toronto, sending him to the bullpen for his next 10 appearances. Hand, who is 5-19 with a 4.58 ERA in 35 career starts, has allowed one hit in eight shutout innings of relief against Atlanta this season.

Miller has a 3.14 ERA during his winless streak, giving up two runs or less nine times while going 0-7 since his last victory. Miller is 2-0 in three starts against the Marlins this season, falling one out shy of a no-hitter en route to a two-hit shutout on May 17 in Miami – his last victory. He surrendered two runs on four hits in seven innings Tuesday against San Francisco, leaving with the lead before the Braves’ bullpen lost the game one inning later.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami P Carter Capps, on the disabled list with a right elbow strain, will begin throwing in the hopes of being activated from the DL on Aug. 17.

2. Atlanta SS Andrelton Simmons returned to the lineup Saturday after missing six games with a sprained right thumb, going 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs.

3. Miami 2B Dee Gordon went hitless in five at-bats Saturday, snapping his 13-game hitting streak against the Braves.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Marlins 2