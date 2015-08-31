Preview: Marlins at Braves

Mike Foltynewicz starts for the Atlanta Braves on Monday in the opener of a three-game home series against the Miami Marlins, and the best thing the right-hander can do is give his team innings. The Braves’ staff was pulverized for 38 runs on 43 hits in losing three games to the Yankees over the weekend, giving up 15 runs Friday and 20 on Sunday.

The Braves have lost five in a row and 12 of their past 13, and their bullpen pitched 15 innings against the Yankees – allowing 20 runs on 25 hits with 14 walks. Miami dropped the final two games of a weekend set at Washington and comes into the series with Dee Gordon leading the National League batting race, hitting .332. Adeiny Hechavarria snapped a 4-for-28 skid with three hits in Sunday’s 7-4 loss to the Nationals, and Justin Bour homered in the final two games of the series after hitting two in his previous 43 contests. The Marlins have lost 10 of their 13 meetings with the Braves this season, with all three victories coming in Atlanta.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Chris Narveson (1-1, 7.04 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (4-6, 5.71)

Narveson’s first start in a Miami uniform did not go well Wednesday as he lasted just 3 2/3 innings in a loss to Pirates, allowing seven runs on eight hits. Recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to join the Marlins bullpen Aug. 5, Narveson went 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in six relief appearances – including retiring both hitters he faced against the Braves on Aug. 8. The 33-year-old Narveson, who pitched last season in Japan, recorded a 4.58 ERA in 12 minor-league appearances.

Foltynewicz pitched better in his last start Tuesday against Colorado but gave up four unearned runs in five innings, losing for the third consecutive start. He was hit hard in his two previous outings, allowing 13 runs on 17 hits in 9 1/3 innings in losses to the Diamondbacks and Cubs. The 23-year-old beat the Marlins in his last victory on Aug. 8, holding Miami to two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami OF Christian Yelich is 3-for-8 since returning from the disabled list (right knee bruise).

2. Atlanta 3B Adonis Garcia has two three-hit games in his past four contests, and is 9-for-18 in that span.

3. Gordon went 1-for-5 Sunday and is four hits from reaching 500 for his career.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Braves 4