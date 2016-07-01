Preview: Marlins at Braves

The Atlanta Braves' starting rotation has seen its fair share of turnover in 2016, but Julio Teheran remains the constant as he has put together a potential All-Star season. Teheran, who takes the mound Friday as the Braves host the Miami Marlins, looks to continue a campaign far better than his 3-7 record would indicate, ranking second in the National League in WHIP and seventh in ERA.

The Braves will look for Teheran to give them innings tonight as a rain delay limited starter Mike Foltynewicz to just three innings in Thursday’s 8-5 victory. While Atlanta ended a three-game losing streak, the Marlins lost their third in a row and dropped to 2-7 against Atlanta this season. Miami catcher J.T. Realmuto, who entered Thursday fourth in the NL in road batting average, went 3-for-4 in the series opener. First baseman Justin Bour hit a three-run homer Thursday, his eighth career blast against the Braves in the past 14 games.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins TBA vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (3-7, 2.46)

Miami has not announced a starter for Friday but could turn to left-hander Justin Nicolino (2-4, 5.17 ERA), who has made 10 starts this season. He won his first two starts of the season but has struggled lately, giving up 10 runs on 22 hits in 10 innings in starts against Arizona on June 10 and San Diego five nights later. Nicolino won both of his starts against Atlanta last season, posting an 0.64 ERA while allowing one run on eight hits in 14 innings.

Lack of run support has kept Teheran from winning more games – he has received a major-league worst 2.31 runs per start – but his 0.887 WHIP and his 5.9 hits per nine innings (third in the NL) show why contenders are interested in the 25-year-old. Teheran has not allowed a run in his past two starts, giving up six hits with 14 strikeouts in 17 innings. He is 3-4 in his past 11 starts, despite posting a 1.64 ERA and a .154 opponents’ batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Marlins acquired San Diego closer Fernando Rodney Thursday for a minor-league prospect; Rodney, who has a 0.31 ERA and 17 saves, further bolsters a deep Miami bullpen.

2. Atlanta’s rotation evolved even more Thursday when the Braves traded starter Bud Norris to the Dodgers for two pitching prospects.

3. Miami OF Ichiro Suzuki hit a pinch-hit sacrifice fly Thursday, remaining 12 hits shy of reaching 3,000 in his major-league career.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Marlins 2